Odds, picks, predictions for AL Rookie of the Year in 2023 MLB season

Last season, Julio Rodriguez made good on his top prospect billing with a rookie season that included an All-Star nod, Silver Slugger and Rookie of the Year. Here’s a look at who could win this year’s award, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 AL Rookie of the Year odds

Favorites

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles +235

The No. 1 prospect in baseball, Henderson impressed in his short stint with the Orioles, as he hit .259 with four home runs in 34 games. Now, Henderson enters this season as the clear front-runner to win AL Rookie of the Year thanks to his bat and ability to man shortstop.

Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox +500

Yoshida isn’t your prototypical rookie. After seven years in Nippon Professional Baseball, the 29-year-old Yoshida signed a five-year, $90-million Boston in the offseason. In his seven years in Japan, Yoshida hit .327 with 133 home runs and 567 RBIs, and most recently starred in the World Baseball Classic, where he hit a three-run home run in Japan’s come-from-behind win over Mexico in the semifinals.

Holy Yoshida!! What a CLUTCH home run to tie it pic.twitter.com/e4GJeVYKBQ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 21, 2023

Sleeper

Josh Jung, Rangers +1800

This is the first Spring Training of Jung’s big league career, and chances are he’ll make the most of it. After COVID-19 wiped away Spring Training in 2020, Jung suffered injuries that delayed the start of his 2021 and ‘22 seasons. Still, he was able to his Major League debut last season, as he homered in his first at-bat and hit five home runs in 26 games while still being hampered by a labrum injury. He’s a prime breakout candidate this season.