Odds for Marlon Vera-Cory Sandhagen at UFC Fight Night

The UFC will be back on ESPN this Saturday, March 25 with UFC on ESPN 43 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The event is headlined by a bantamweight bout between top-five contenders Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen. UFC on ESPN 43 will also feature the return of former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm as she will take on Yana Kunitskaya.
Sandhagen (15-4), ranked 5th in the bantamweight division, is a -180 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Holm (14-6) is a -245 favorite in her fight.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Marlon Vera: +155
Cory Sandhagen: -180
Holly Holm: -245
Yana Kunitskaya: +205
Nate Landwehr: -225
Austin Lingo: +190
Andrea Lee: +230
Maycee Barber: -275
Chidi Njokuani: -155
Albert Duraev: +135
Preliminary card
Alex Perez: +150
Manel Kape: -175
Daniel Pineda: +235
Tucker Lutz: -280
Steven Peterson: -165
Lucas Alexander: +140
Trevin Giles: -110
Preston Parsons: -110
C.J. Vergara: -240
Daniel Da Silva: +200
Victor Altamirano: +100
Vinicius Salvador: -120
Halley Cowan: -125
Tamires Vidal: +105