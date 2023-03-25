 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds for Marlon Vera-Cory Sandhagen at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Saturday, March 25. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The UFC will be back on ESPN this Saturday, March 25 with UFC on ESPN 43 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The event is headlined by a bantamweight bout between top-five contenders Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen. UFC on ESPN 43 will also feature the return of former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm as she will take on Yana Kunitskaya.

Sandhagen (15-4), ranked 5th in the bantamweight division, is a -180 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Holm (14-6) is a -245 favorite in her fight.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Marlon Vera: +155
Cory Sandhagen: -180

Holly Holm: -245
Yana Kunitskaya: +205

Nate Landwehr: -225
Austin Lingo: +190

Andrea Lee: +230
Maycee Barber: -275

Chidi Njokuani: -155
Albert Duraev: +135

Preliminary card

Alex Perez: +150
Manel Kape: -175

Daniel Pineda: +235
Tucker Lutz: -280

Steven Peterson: -165
Lucas Alexander: +140

Trevin Giles: -110
Preston Parsons: -110

C.J. Vergara: -240
Daniel Da Silva: +200

Victor Altamirano: +100
Vinicius Salvador: -120

Halley Cowan: -125
Tamires Vidal: +105

