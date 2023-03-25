Odds for Marlon Vera-Cory Sandhagen at UFC Fight Night

The UFC will be back on ESPN this Saturday, March 25 with UFC on ESPN 43 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The event is headlined by a bantamweight bout between top-five contenders Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen. UFC on ESPN 43 will also feature the return of former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm as she will take on Yana Kunitskaya.

Sandhagen (15-4), ranked 5th in the bantamweight division, is a -180 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Holm (14-6) is a -245 favorite in her fight.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Marlon Vera: +155

Cory Sandhagen: -180

Holly Holm: -245

Yana Kunitskaya: +205

Nate Landwehr: -225

Austin Lingo: +190

Andrea Lee: +230

Maycee Barber: -275

Chidi Njokuani: -155

Albert Duraev: +135

Preliminary card

Alex Perez: +150

Manel Kape: -175

Daniel Pineda: +235

Tucker Lutz: -280

Steven Peterson: -165

Lucas Alexander: +140

Trevin Giles: -110

Preston Parsons: -110

C.J. Vergara: -240

Daniel Da Silva: +200

Victor Altamirano: +100

Vinicius Salvador: -120

Halley Cowan: -125

Tamires Vidal: +105