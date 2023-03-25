Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, March 25

With just six games on Saturday’s NBA slate, it’s a bit more challenging for bettors to target player props. Throw in some late injury reports with several teams on back-to-back sets and that further limits the offering. Here’s a few props we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray over 6.5 assists vs. Bucks (+100)

In the 14 games he’s played since returning from a knee injury, Murray is averaging 7.1 assists per game. He’s topped this line eight times, including four times in the last five games with the lone under coming at six assists. The Bucks are on the second night of a back-to-back and could have some leaks defensively, which means Murray might grab a few easy assists to help push him over this line.

Tyler Herro over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Pacers (-130)

Herro has hit at least two triples in 11 games. He’s shooting 41.9% from behind the arc during that span and has gone over this line eight times, including in the last three contests. The Heat rely on the guard for offense and spacing, so he’ll continue to have volume from the perimeter. The Pacers are on the second night of a back-to-back and tanking, which means Herro is set up well to deliver from deep again.

Kawhi Leonard over 27.5 points vs. Pelicans (-135)

With Paul George out, Leonard went for 32 points in the team’s last game against the Thunder. The forward has actually gone over this line four times in the last seven games and is shooting a ridiculous 55.9% from the floor in that span. The Pelicans present a tough matchup defensively, but Leonard should have enough volume to clear his points prop.