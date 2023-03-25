NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, March 25

There are just five games on Saturday’s main NBA DFS slate, which makes value plays a bit tricker to find. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets, $4,400

Brown had a dud against the Nets, but he’s hit 24+ DKFP in four of his last six contests. The combo wing does a little bit of everything for Denver and although the matchup is tough, Brown’s workload is steady enough to generate a solid fantasy showing. On the season, Brown is averaging 24.2 DKFP per game.

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets, $3,700

After an extended slump, Harris is starting to find his groove again. He’s hitting 50% of his triples over the last three games, which bodes well for his chances at a strong performance Saturday against the Heat. Miami is a league-average team when it comes to fantasy points allowed to wing players, and Seth Curry being out should mean more looks for Harris from deep.

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings, $3,300

Mitchell has topped 15 DKFP in the last two games, so he’s seeing a bit more of a role off the bench now. However, De’Aaron Fox left Friday’s game late with a hamstring issue and could be rested on the second night of a back-to-back set. That means Mitchell would be in line to start and would get tremendous usage for this price point.