Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Heat on Saturday

The Brooklyn Nets (39-34) meet the Miami Heat (40-34) Saturday in a pivotal matchup for playoff positioning. The Nets have seen their No. 6 seed slip away but they are still only a half-game behind the Heat and can reclaim their place tonight. The Heat are on a two-game winning streak, while the Nets have lost five straight.

Seth Curry is out for Brooklyn due to personal reasons. Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable for Miami but is expected to play.

The Heat are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 221. Miami is -215 on the moneyline while Brooklyn is +185.

Nets vs. Heat, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +5.5

The Nets covered in their last game but had failed to cover in their four other losses. The Heat have been a bad team against the spread at home with a 12-24-2 record, but they’ve covered in three of the last four contests. Miami doesn’t do much better as a home favorite at 10-22-2 ATS. The Heat will likely be able to win this game over the struggling Nets but Brooklyn should be able to cover in what should be a close encounter given the stakes.

Over/Under: Over 221

The Heat actually are tied for ninth in points per game over the last five, while the Nets rank 28th in the same category over the same timespan. Brooklyn is 2-3 to the over during this recent losing streak, while Miami has gone over its totals in five of the last seven games. With this game expected to be close, take the over on a relatively lower number.