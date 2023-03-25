Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Nuggets on Saturday

It’s a battle of the top teams in the NBA when the Milwaukee Bucks (53-20) face off against the Denver Nuggets (49-24) in a potential NBA Finals preview. The Bucks have won their last three as they try to clinch the top seed in the East, while the Nuggets have triumphed in their last two contests to maintain their lead in the West.

Khris Middleton should be in for Milwaukee after sitting Friday’s game. Jae Crowder is dealing with a calf injury and could be out. The Nuggets are intact on the day-to-day injury front.

The Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 236.5. Denver is -140 on the moneyline while Milwaukee is +120.

Bucks vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks +2.5

This is a great matchup and features two teams in strong positions. The Nuggets are 22-13-1 ATS as the home team this season and are 12-5-1 ATS with a rest advantage. However, the Bucks are 9-0-1 ATS with no rest and are 11-4-2 ATS with a rest disadvantage. Milwaukee is suspect as a road underdog with a 4-8-1 ATS mark but this is a spot where the Bucks will look to make a statement against the West’s best team.

Over/Under: Over 236.5

The Bucks rank second in the league in scoring over the last five games, and didn’t extend their stars in Friday’s game much. The Nuggets actually rank 22nd in points per game over the last five, but are one of the best scoring teams at home this season. Expect a nice back-and-forth game featuring plenty of scoring which should help the over hit, even on a massive number.