Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Suns on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers (49-24) and Phoenix Suns (38-35) will square off against each other Saturday on the second night of a back-to-back set for both squads. The 76ers fell to the Warriors Friday, while the Suns dropped a game to the Kings to extend their losing streak to three games.

James Harden is unlikely to play as he works through an Achilles injury. Joel Embiid is dealing with a calf injury but could suit up. For the Suns, Deandre Ayton has already been ruled out. Devin Booker and Chris Paul are not dealing with known injuries but could be rested. Kevin Durant remains out, although he’s targeting a return to the court in the coming week.

The Suns are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 225. Phoenix is -120 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is +100.

76ers vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers +1.5

The updated injury report will ultimately determine how this line goes. For now, we’ll assume everyone but Harden is in for Philadelphia. The 76ers are 7-3-1 ATS with no rest, and are 14-9 ATS after a loss. The Suns, on the flip side, are 4-6 ATS with no rest and are 18-15-1 ATS after a loss. With equal rest, Phoenix holds a 21-22-1 ATS mark while Philadelphia is 23-14-1. Unless Embiid and Harden are both out, the 76ers should be able to cover here.

Over/Under: Over 225

This total will also be impacted by the updated injury report. For now, we’ll take the over. The 76ers have gone under their totals in three straight but only missed the over in Friday’s game by one point. The Suns have hit the over in four straight and eight of the last 10, with the average total for those games coming in at 232.55. As long as everyone doesn’t rest, the over should hit here.