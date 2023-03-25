 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 31 first basemen for 2023 MLB season

We go over the top players at first base for the 2023 fantasy baseball season.

By Teddy Ricketson
Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during MLB photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 22, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Opening day of the MLB regular season is set for Thursday, March 30. With the offseason coming to a close, now is the perfect time to get into some fantasy baseball drafts. For season-long redraft leagues, we are doing a series on overall rankings as well as positional rankings. This article will cover first basemen.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman comes in atop the rankings. He balled out his first year out west and now will have a more important role in the lineup. With injuries to Gavin Lux and the departure of Cody Bellinger and Trea Turner, Freeman is likely cemented into the 3-hole in the lineup.

Perennial MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt slots in at third in the rankings. Second-year Kansas City Royal Vinnie Pasquantino is listed at No. 8. He could be a player that you are able to nab in the middle rounds if you choose to wait on the position. The steal of the draft could come from new Miami Marlin Luis Arraez. He mashed the ball for Minnesota last year and had the fourth-best batting average in the league. His positional flexibility with 2B also gives him value in later rounds.

2023 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 31 first basemen

Rank Player Name Position Team
1 Freddie Freeman 1B LAD
2 Vladimir Guerrero Jr 1B TOR
3 Paul Goldschmidt 1B STL
4 Pete Alonso 1B NYM
5 Matt Olson 1B ATL
6 Jose Abreu 1B HOU
7 Nathaniel Lowe 1B TEX
8 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B KC
9 Rhys Hoskins 1B PHI
10 C.J. Cron 1B COL
11 Christian Walker 1B ARI
12 Joey Meneses 1B/OF WSH
13 Anthony Rizzo 1B NYY
14 Jose Miranda 1B/3B MIN
15 Ty France 1B SEA
16 Rowdy Tellez 1B MIL
17 Josh Bell 1B CLE
18 Ryan Mountcastle 1B BAL
19 Triston Casas 1B BOS
20 Seth Brown 1B/OF OAK
21 Luis Arraez 1B/2B MIA
22 Josh Naylor 1B CLE
23 Miguel Vargas 1B LAD
24 Trey Mancini 1B/OF CHC
25 Jared Walsh 1B LAA
26 Brandon Belt 1B TOR
27 Mike Moustakas 1B/3B COL
28 Yuri Gurriel 1B MIA
29 Carlos Santana 1B PIT
30 Eric Hosmer 1B CHC
31 Garrett Cooper 1B MIA

