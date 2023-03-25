Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 31 first basemen for 2023 MLB season

Opening day of the MLB regular season is set for Thursday, March 30. With the offseason coming to a close, now is the perfect time to get into some fantasy baseball drafts. For season-long redraft leagues, we are doing a series on overall rankings as well as positional rankings. This article will cover first basemen.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman comes in atop the rankings. He balled out his first year out west and now will have a more important role in the lineup. With injuries to Gavin Lux and the departure of Cody Bellinger and Trea Turner, Freeman is likely cemented into the 3-hole in the lineup.

Perennial MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt slots in at third in the rankings. Second-year Kansas City Royal Vinnie Pasquantino is listed at No. 8. He could be a player that you are able to nab in the middle rounds if you choose to wait on the position. The steal of the draft could come from new Miami Marlin Luis Arraez. He mashed the ball for Minnesota last year and had the fourth-best batting average in the league. His positional flexibility with 2B also gives him value in later rounds.

2023 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 31 first basemen