Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 31 second basemen for 2023 MLB season

We go over the top players at second base for the 2023 fantasy baseball season.

By Teddy Ricketson
Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers throws to first base in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs during a Spring Training game at Surprise Stadium on March 07, 2023 in Surprise, Arizona. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Opening day for the 2023 season is scheduled for Thursday, March 30. As teams are preparing to begin the year and are doing final tinkerings for their major league roster, now is the time to fire up fantasy baseball leagues. Redraft leagues are upon us, and we are doing a series on rankings, including a positional breakdown. This article will cover the second basemen.

Marcus Semien is heading into his second season with the Texas Rangers. He took a slight step back from his 2021 season with the Toronto Blue Jays but played in 161 games and hit .248 with 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 83 RBIs. Semien projects to be the starting second baseman for the Rangers and could benefit from the bigger bases with an uptick in stolen bases.

Jose Altuve will miss some time with a broken thumb suffered in the World Baseball Classic. His ranking is under the assumption that he could miss about a month with his recovery, but if reports come out that it is longer than that, you could drop him down. These rankings also focus on players listed with their primary fantasy position as a second baseman. Someone like Jazz Chisholm could have center field added as the season goes on if Miami does indeed move him there, but for now, he is purely a second baseman based on last season.

A name to keep an eye on toward the later rounds of your drafts is Brendan Donovan. The St. Louis Cardinals are stacked throughout their lineup. He is expected to be the starting second baseman and has protection all around him no matter where he slots in. The fact that he can also be used as a third baseman and outfielder gives him maximum versatility for your fantasy baseball lineups.

2023 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 31 second basemen

Rank Player Name Position Team
1 Marcus Semien 2B TEX
2 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B MIA
3 Ozzie Albies 2B ATL
4 Tommy Edman 2B/SS STL
5 Andres Gimenez 2B CLE
6 Gleyber Torres 2B NYY
7 Jose Altuve 2B HOU
8 Whit Merrifield 2B/OF TOR
9 Jake Cronenworth 2B/1B SD
10 Brandon Lowe 2B TB
11 Ketel Marte 2B ARI
12 Thairo Estrada 2B/SS SF
13 Jonathan India 2B CIN
14 Jeff McNeil 2B/OF NYM
15 Jorge Polanco 2B MIN
16 Kolten Wong 2B SEA
17 Brendan Donovan 2B/3B/OF STL
18 Wilmer Flores 2B/1B/3B SF
19 Luis Rengifo 2B/3B LAA
20 Orlando Arcia 2B ATL
21 Vaughn Grissom 2B ATL
22 Christian Arroyo 2B BOS
23 Jon Berti 2B/3B MIA
24 Joey Wendle 2B/3B/SS MIA
25 Luis Garcia 2B/SS WSH
26 Adam Frazier 2B/OF BAL
27 Tony Kemp 2B/OF OAK
28 Aledmys Diaz 2B/OF OAK
29 Jonathan Schoop 2B DET
30 David Fletcher 2B/SS LAA
31 Nick Madrigal 2B CHC

