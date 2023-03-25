Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 31 second basemen for 2023 MLB season

Opening day for the 2023 season is scheduled for Thursday, March 30. As teams are preparing to begin the year and are doing final tinkerings for their major league roster, now is the time to fire up fantasy baseball leagues. Redraft leagues are upon us, and we are doing a series on rankings, including a positional breakdown. This article will cover the second basemen.

Marcus Semien is heading into his second season with the Texas Rangers. He took a slight step back from his 2021 season with the Toronto Blue Jays but played in 161 games and hit .248 with 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 83 RBIs. Semien projects to be the starting second baseman for the Rangers and could benefit from the bigger bases with an uptick in stolen bases.

Jose Altuve will miss some time with a broken thumb suffered in the World Baseball Classic. His ranking is under the assumption that he could miss about a month with his recovery, but if reports come out that it is longer than that, you could drop him down. These rankings also focus on players listed with their primary fantasy position as a second baseman. Someone like Jazz Chisholm could have center field added as the season goes on if Miami does indeed move him there, but for now, he is purely a second baseman based on last season.

A name to keep an eye on toward the later rounds of your drafts is Brendan Donovan. The St. Louis Cardinals are stacked throughout their lineup. He is expected to be the starting second baseman and has protection all around him no matter where he slots in. The fact that he can also be used as a third baseman and outfielder gives him maximum versatility for your fantasy baseball lineups.

2023 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 31 second basemen