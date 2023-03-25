 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 31 third basemen for 2023 MLB season

We go over the top players at third base for the 2023 fantasy baseball season.

By Teddy Ricketson
Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians bats during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Sunday, February 26, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Major League Baseball’s Opening Day will take place on Thursday, March 30. With the regular season on the horizon, it is time to dust off those fantasy baseball rankings. Whether you have been doing mock drafts all offseason or not, this is the time to start planning your redraft fantasy baseball drafts.

We are doing an article series surrounding fantasy baseball rankings. We have an overall rankings article and then content by position. This article will focus on third basemen rankings in standard leagues. While there are many talented players that play primarily third base, Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians leads the position. He played in 157 games last season and hit .280 with 44 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 126 RBIs.

Following Ramirez are two players that got mega extensions this offseason. You could arguably list Manny Machado second, but I’ve got Rafael Devers edging him out by just a hair. The firepower doesn’t surround Devers that Machado has, but he is basically assured to be batting third or fourth in the Boston Red Sox lineup. Machado will still have a solid season and can benefit your lineup, but Devers should be the second third baseman taken after J Ram.

A sought-after player in my mock drafts has been Brandon Drury for the Los Angeles Angels. He displayed his power potential last season with the Cincinnati Reds and the San Diego Padres. Drury plays third base primarily but also can be slotted into first and second base in your lineup. This versatility in the middle rounds makes him really valuable.

Did you watch the World Baseball Classic? If you did, you might have heard of Luis Urias raking the ball for Team Mexico. He showed off some power we aren’t used to seeing, and if he can continue that for the Milwaukee Brewers, he could be a draft steal. Urias can also play second and shortstop and can be drafted in the late rounds.

2023 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 31 third basemen

2023 Fantasy Baseball Top 31 Third Basemen Rankings

Rank Player Name Position Team
1 Jose Ramirez 3B CLE
2 Rafael Devers 3B BOS
3 Manny Machado 3B SD
4 Austin Riley 3B ATL
5 Nolan Arenado 3B STL
6 Gunnar Henderson 3B BAL
7 Alex Bregman 3B HOU
8 Eugenio Suarez 3B SEA
9 Matt Chapman 3B TOR
10 Max Muncy 3B/2B LAD
11 Jordan Walker 3B STL
12 Josh Jung 3B TEX
13 Josh Rojas 3B/2B ARI
14 Anthony Rendon 3B LAA
15 Brandon Drury 3B/1B/2B LAA
16 Ryan McMahon 3B COL
17 Justin Turner 3B BOS
18 Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B PIT
19 Alec Bohm 3B PHI
20 DJ LeMahieu 3B/1B/2B NYY
21 Isaac Paredes 3B/1B/2B TB
22 Luis Urias 3B/2B/SS MIL
23 Josh Donaldson 3B NYY
24 Yandy Diaz 3B TB
25 Yoan Moncada 3B CWS
26 Patrick Wisdom 3B CHC
27 Hunter Dozier 3B/1B/OF KC
28 Eduardo Escobar 3B NYM
29 Brett Baty 3B NYM
30 Spencer Steer 3B CIN
31 Gio Urshela 3B LAA

