Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 31 third basemen for 2023 MLB season

Major League Baseball’s Opening Day will take place on Thursday, March 30. With the regular season on the horizon, it is time to dust off those fantasy baseball rankings. Whether you have been doing mock drafts all offseason or not, this is the time to start planning your redraft fantasy baseball drafts.

We are doing an article series surrounding fantasy baseball rankings. We have an overall rankings article and then content by position. This article will focus on third basemen rankings in standard leagues. While there are many talented players that play primarily third base, Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians leads the position. He played in 157 games last season and hit .280 with 44 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 126 RBIs.

Following Ramirez are two players that got mega extensions this offseason. You could arguably list Manny Machado second, but I’ve got Rafael Devers edging him out by just a hair. The firepower doesn’t surround Devers that Machado has, but he is basically assured to be batting third or fourth in the Boston Red Sox lineup. Machado will still have a solid season and can benefit your lineup, but Devers should be the second third baseman taken after J Ram.

A sought-after player in my mock drafts has been Brandon Drury for the Los Angeles Angels. He displayed his power potential last season with the Cincinnati Reds and the San Diego Padres. Drury plays third base primarily but also can be slotted into first and second base in your lineup. This versatility in the middle rounds makes him really valuable.

Did you watch the World Baseball Classic? If you did, you might have heard of Luis Urias raking the ball for Team Mexico. He showed off some power we aren’t used to seeing, and if he can continue that for the Milwaukee Brewers, he could be a draft steal. Urias can also play second and shortstop and can be drafted in the late rounds.

2023 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 31 third basemen