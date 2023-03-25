 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 31 shortstops for 2023 MLB season

We go over the top players at shortstop for the 2023 fantasy baseball season.

By Teddy Ricketson
Philadelphia Phillies Shortstop Trea Turner (7) throws the ball over to first base during the spring training game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers on March 23, 2023 at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Opening Day of the 2023 Major League Baseball season is scheduled for Thursday, March 30. With the regular season nearing closer, this is the time to dust off the old fantasy baseball rankings and get ready for your 2023 redraft leagues. We are doing a series of fantasy baseball rankings articles breaking down each position. This article’s spotlight is the shortstops.

This position isn’t as top-heavy or flashy as others, so it is easy to push decisions about shortstops deep into your drafts. The No. 1 overall shortstop is Trea Turner of the Philadelphia Phillies. He went off in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and the last thing the league needs is Turner to have more power with all the other skills he has. One thing that is important about Turner and other speedsters in this position is the changes in the base size to increase the likelihood of more stolen base attempts. Whether you are doing a points or category league, this is something new you have to consider, and it just gives Turner even more upside.

One surprise about these rankings is the placement of Carlos Correa. Despite the bidding war that ensued over his confusing medical records, Correa has returned to the Minnesota Twins. He hit .291 with 24 doubles, 22 home runs and 64 RBIs last season. While the average is a positive step forward, his other metrics were notably lower than his time with the Houston Astros. If Correa can get back to that prominence, he could be a steal, but if not, he should be fine where we have him ranked.

As your progress through your drafts, one name to keep an eye on in later rounds is San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim. He impressed last season and has real-life positional flexibility that San Diego will find a way to get him on the field. They signed Xander Bogaerts in free agency, and Fernando Tatis will return from his suspension in the early part of the year. Kim projects to be the team’s starting second baseman, so while he will start as a shortstop, it shouldn't take long for him to be updated to play second in your fantasy baseball lineup.

2023 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 31 shortstops

2023 Fantasy Baseball Top 31 Shortstop Rankings

Rank Player Name Position Team
Rank Player Name Position Team
1 Trea Turner SS PHI
2 Bo Bichette SS TOR
3 Bobby Witt Jr. SS/3B KC
4 Francisco Lindor SS NYM
5 Fernando Tatis Jr SS SD
6 Corey Seager SS TEX
7 Dansby Swanson SS CHC
8 Jeremy Pena SS HOU
9 Oneil Cruz SS PIT
10 Wander Franco SS TB
11 Xander Bogaerts SS SD
12 Tim Anderson SS CWS
13 Carlos Correa SS MIN
14 Willy Adames SS MIL
15 Amed Rosario SS CLE
16 Nico Hoerner SS CHC
17 Javier Baez SS DET
18 CJ Abrams SS WSH
19 Bryson Stott SS/2B PHI
20 Ezequiel Tovar SS COL
21 Oswaldo Peraza SS NYY
22 Anthony Volpe SS NYY
23 Ha-Seong Kim SS/3B SD
24 Jorge Mateo SS BAL
25 Miguel Rojas SS LAD
26 Adalberto Mondesi SS BOS
27 Mauricio Dubon SS/OF HOU
28 Kyle Farmer SS/3B MIN
29 Elvis Andrus SS CWS
30 J.P. Crawford SS SEA
31 Elly De La Cruz SS CIN

More From DraftKings Nation