Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 31 shortstops for 2023 MLB season

Opening Day of the 2023 Major League Baseball season is scheduled for Thursday, March 30. With the regular season nearing closer, this is the time to dust off the old fantasy baseball rankings and get ready for your 2023 redraft leagues. We are doing a series of fantasy baseball rankings articles breaking down each position. This article’s spotlight is the shortstops.

This position isn’t as top-heavy or flashy as others, so it is easy to push decisions about shortstops deep into your drafts. The No. 1 overall shortstop is Trea Turner of the Philadelphia Phillies. He went off in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and the last thing the league needs is Turner to have more power with all the other skills he has. One thing that is important about Turner and other speedsters in this position is the changes in the base size to increase the likelihood of more stolen base attempts. Whether you are doing a points or category league, this is something new you have to consider, and it just gives Turner even more upside.

One surprise about these rankings is the placement of Carlos Correa. Despite the bidding war that ensued over his confusing medical records, Correa has returned to the Minnesota Twins. He hit .291 with 24 doubles, 22 home runs and 64 RBIs last season. While the average is a positive step forward, his other metrics were notably lower than his time with the Houston Astros. If Correa can get back to that prominence, he could be a steal, but if not, he should be fine where we have him ranked.

As your progress through your drafts, one name to keep an eye on in later rounds is San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim. He impressed last season and has real-life positional flexibility that San Diego will find a way to get him on the field. They signed Xander Bogaerts in free agency, and Fernando Tatis will return from his suspension in the early part of the year. Kim projects to be the team’s starting second baseman, so while he will start as a shortstop, it shouldn't take long for him to be updated to play second in your fantasy baseball lineup.

2023 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 31 shortstops