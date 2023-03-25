 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 101 outfielders for 2023 MLB season

We go over the top players in the outfield for the 2023 fantasy baseball season.

By Teddy Ricketson
New York Yankees Outfielder Aaron Judge (99) at bat during the spring training game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Yankees on March 16, 2023 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, FL. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The fantasy baseball season is here. With Opening Day set for Thursday, March 30, this is the time for you to start drafting your fantasy baseball teams. We are doing a series of articles breaking down fantasy baseball rankings by positions. This article will focus on outfielders and has the assumption that you will have to start three outfielders in your lineups.

There is no surprise at the top of the outfielder rankings. When you hit 62 home runs in the regular season, you cement yourself at the top of your position. Aaron Judge arguably should go No. 1 in your leagues depending on settings, but in my mind, he is top three and sure isn’t No. 3. Julio Rodriguez is the reigning AL Rookie of the Year and could take a step back in his second season, but I think what we saw from him last year was the norm rather than an outlier.

Due to the fact that you have to start three outfielders, it can be tough trying to determine when you should take them. It is one of the deeper positions, so if you address other team needs early, you will be fine. Mike Trout, arguably one of the best players on the planet, is being drafted in the late second round because of his injury history and team situation with the Los Angeles Angels not being very good.

Targeting guys like Chris Taylor, Wil Myers and Christopher Morel, that have a secondary fantasy baseball position, can help you maximize your lineup flexibility. In the later rounds, look for Jorge Soler and Joey Gallo to provide your lineup with some power at the expense of their batting averages. Other players to target late include AJ Pollock, Jack Suwinski and Alek Thomas.

2023 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 101 outfielders

2023 Fantasy Baseball Top 101 Outfielders Rankings

Rank Player Name Position Team
Rank Player Name Position Team
1 Aaron Judge OF NYY
2 Julio Rodriguez OF SEA
3 Ronald Acuna Jr OF ATL
4 Juan Soto OF SD
5 Kyle Tucker OF HOU
6 Mookie Betts OF LAD
7 Yordan Alvarez OF HOU
8 Mike Trout OF LAA
9 Randy Arozarena OF TB
10 Michael Harris OF ATL
11 Cedric Mullins OF BAL
12 Luis Robert OF CWS
13 Corbin Carroll OF ARI
14 Kyle Schwarber OF PHI
15 Adolis Garcia OF TEX
16 Teoscar Hernandez OF TOR
17 Eloy Jimenez OF CWS
18 George Springer OF TOR
19 Starling Marte OF NYM
20 Tyler O'Neill OF STL
21 Bryan Reynolds OF PIT
22 Nick Castellanos OF PHI
23 Kris Bryant OF COL
24 Steven Kwan OF CLE
25 Jake McCarthy OF ARI
26 Andrew Vaughn OF/1B CWS
27 Byron Buxton OF MIN
28 Taylor Ward OF LAA
29 Anthony Santander OF BAL
30 Christian Yelich OF MIL
31 Hunter Renfroe OF LAA
32 Giancarlo Stanton OF NYY
33 Ian Happ OF CHC
34 Riley Greene OF DET
35 Lars Nootbar OF STL
36 Brandon Nimmo OF NYM
37 Mitch Haniger OF SEA
38 Oscar Gonzalez OF CLE
39 Cody Bellinger OF CHC
40 Masataka Yoshida OF BOS
41 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. OF ARI
42 Seiya Suzuki OF CHC
43 Alex Verdugo OF BOS
44 Jurickson Profar OF COL
45 Andrew Benintendi OF CWS
46 Jarred Kelenic OF SEA
47 Michael Conforto OF SF
48 Ramon Laureano OF OAK
49 Joc Pederson OF SF
50 Esteury Ruiz OF OAK
51 Jesse Winker OF MIL
52 Chris Taylor OF/2B LAD
53 Andrew McCutchen OF PIT
54 Wil Myers OF/1B CIN
55 Austin Hays OF BAL
56 Adam Duvall OF BOS
57 Dylan Carlson OF STL
58 Christopher Morel OF/2B CHC
59 Bryan De La Cruz OF MIA
60 Lane Thomas OF WSH
61 Ranadl Grichuk OF COL
62 Charlie Blackmon OF COL
63 Michael Brantley OF HOU
64 Harrison Bader OF NYY
65 Tommy Pham OF NYM
66 Oscar Colas OF CWS
67 Nick Gordon OF/2B MIN
68 Enrique Hernandez OF BOS
69 Manuel Margot OF TB
70 Trent Grisham OF SD
71 Jorge Soler OF MIA
72 Austin Meadows OF DET
73 Josh Lowe OF TB
74 Joey Gallo OF MIN
75 Jack Suwinski OF PIT
76 Mike Yastrzemski OF SF
77 Mark Canha OF NYM
78 AJ Pollock OF SEA
79 Avisail Garcia OF MIA
80 Jake Fraley OF CIN
81 Max Kepler OF MIN
82 Alek Thomas OF ARI
83 Kerry Carpenter OF DET
84 Matt Vierling OF DET
85 Zac Veen OF COL
86 Robbie Grossman OF TEX
87 Jose Siri OF TB
88 Dalton Guthrie OF PHI
89 Myles Straw OF CLE
90 Pavin Smith OF ARI
91 Marcell Ozuna OF ATL
92 Corey Dickerson OF WSH
93 Garrett Mitchell OF MIL
94 JJ Bleday OF OAK
95 TJ Friedl OF CIN
96 Bubba Thompson OF TEX
97 Gavin Sheets OF CWS
98 David Peralta OF LAD
99 Harold Ramirez OF/1B TB
100 Brandon Marsh OF PHI
101 Miguel Andujar OF PIT

More From DraftKings Nation