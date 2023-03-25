Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 101 outfielders for 2023 MLB season

The fantasy baseball season is here. With Opening Day set for Thursday, March 30, this is the time for you to start drafting your fantasy baseball teams. We are doing a series of articles breaking down fantasy baseball rankings by positions. This article will focus on outfielders and has the assumption that you will have to start three outfielders in your lineups.

There is no surprise at the top of the outfielder rankings. When you hit 62 home runs in the regular season, you cement yourself at the top of your position. Aaron Judge arguably should go No. 1 in your leagues depending on settings, but in my mind, he is top three and sure isn’t No. 3. Julio Rodriguez is the reigning AL Rookie of the Year and could take a step back in his second season, but I think what we saw from him last year was the norm rather than an outlier.

Due to the fact that you have to start three outfielders, it can be tough trying to determine when you should take them. It is one of the deeper positions, so if you address other team needs early, you will be fine. Mike Trout, arguably one of the best players on the planet, is being drafted in the late second round because of his injury history and team situation with the Los Angeles Angels not being very good.

Targeting guys like Chris Taylor, Wil Myers and Christopher Morel, that have a secondary fantasy baseball position, can help you maximize your lineup flexibility. In the later rounds, look for Jorge Soler and Joey Gallo to provide your lineup with some power at the expense of their batting averages. Other players to target late include AJ Pollock, Jack Suwinski and Alek Thomas.

2023 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 101 outfielders