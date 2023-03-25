 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 101 starting pitchers for 2023 MLB season

We go over the top players at starting pitcher for the 2023 fantasy baseball season.

By Teddy Ricketson
Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning during a Grapefruit League Spring Training game at Tropicana Field on March 06, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Baseball season is upon us. Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 30, which means it is time to start firing up redraft fantasy baseball leagues. We are doing a series of rankings articles, and this one will focus on starting pitchers.

League formats come in all shapes and sizes, but for our rankings, we are assuming you get nine pitcher spots mixed between starters and relievers. This means that you need to have some strategy figured out when you approach the position. Typically, I try to alternate position players with pitchers, but depending on your format, you may want to lean more toward starters versus a mix with relievers.

The top player overall, and the top pitcher, for my rankings, is Shohei Ohtani. He is coming off a dominant World Baseball Classic and continues to look like arguably the best baseball player in the world. It is important to know how your league is handling Ohtani. If you join a random like on ESPN or Yahoo, you will draft Ohtani once, and he will have SP and DH eligibility. Your home league may split him into Ohtani, the pitcher and Ohtani, the hitter.

You will find familiar names at the top of the rankings. The reigning Cy Young winners, Sandy Alcantara and Justin Verlander, are in the top six. Spencer Strider is starting the season as both a starter and reliever on ESPN.com, but the reliever positional availability could drop off as he begins the season.

Nestor Cortes is likely to miss the start of the season but should get back to the mound fairly quickly. This has just lowered his ranking and made him more valuable in the middle rounds. If you are in a bind, think about which pitchers are likely to get run support. Even if their ERA suffers from giving up some runs each appearance, if they have upside to getting that important win stat, it could be worth it.

Late-round pitchers that I like this year include Grayson Rodriguez, Patrick Sandoval, Dustin May, Merrill Kelly and Carlos Carrasco.

2023 Fantasy Baseball Top 101 Starting Pitcher Rankings

Rank Player Name Position Team
1 Shohei Ohtani SP/DH LAA
2 Corbin Burnes SP MIL
3 Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
4 Gerrit Cole SP NYY
5 Max Scherzer SP NYM
6 Justin Verlander SP NYM
7 Aaron Nola SP PHI
8 Shane McClanahan SP TB
9 Zack Wheeler SP PHI
10 Brandon Woodruff SP MIL
11 Spencer Strider SP/RP ATL
12 Julio Urias SP LAD
13 Dylan Cease SP CWS
14 Shane Bieber SP CLE
15 Jacob deGrom SP TEX
16 Alek Manoah SP TOR
17 Luis Castillo SP SEA
18 Max Fried SP ATL
19 Zac Gallen SP ARI
20 Kevin Gausman SP TOR
21 Carlos Rodon SP NYY
22 Yu Darvish SP SD
23 Cristian Javier SP HOU
24 Framber Valdez SP HOU
25 Triston McKenzie SP CLE
26 Luis Severino SP NYY
27 George Kirby SP SEA
28 Robbie Ray SP SEA
29 Hunter Greene SP CIN
30 Logan Gilbert SP SEA
31 Logan Webb SP SF
32 Joe Musgrove SP SD
33 Nick Lodolo SP CIN
34 Nestor Cortes SP NYY
35 Blake Snell SP SD
36 Lucas Giolito SP CWS
37 Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
38 Joe Ryan SP MIN
39 Lance Lynn SP CWS
40 Freddy Peralta SP MIL
41 Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
42 Kyle Wright SP ATL
43 Tyler Glasnow SP TB
44 Chris Bassitt SP TOR
45 Luis Garcia SP HOU
46 Pablo Lopez SP MIN
47 Reid Detmers SP LAA
48 Jordan Montgomery SP STL
49 Tyler Anderson SP LAA
50 Charlie Morton SP ATL
51 Chris Sale SP BOS
52 Kodai Senga SP NYM
53 Hunter Brown SP HOU
54 Jeffrey Springs SP/RP TB
55 Tony Gonsolin SP LAD
56 Drew Rasmussen SP TB
57 Jose Berrios SP TOR
58 Brady Singer SP KC
59 Tyler Mahle SP MIN
60 Jon Gray SP TEX
61 Grayson Rodriguez SP BAL
62 Patrick Sandoval SP LAA
63 Sonny Gray SP MIN
64 Dustin May SP LAD
65 Edward Cabrera SP MIA
66 Alex Cobb SP SF
67 Jack Flaherty SP STL
68 Andrew Heaney SP TEX
69 Miles Mikolas SP STL
70 Trevor Rogers SP MIA
71 Merrill Kelly SP ARI
72 MacKenzie Gore SP WSH
73 Carlos Carrasco SP NYM
74 Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
75 Jameson Taillon SP CHC
76 Ranger Suarez SP PHI
77 Eric Lauer SP MIL
78 Jose Urquidy SP HOU
79 Marcus Stroman SP CHC
80 Lance McCullers Jr. SP HOU
81 Bailey Ober SP MIN
82 Michael Kopech SP CWS
83 Michael Wacha SP SD
84 Roansy Contreras SP PIT
85 Justin Steele SP CHC
86 Johnny Cueto SP MIA
87 Jared Shuster SP ATL
88 Drey Jameson SP ARI
89 Kenta Maeda SP MIN
90 Adam Wainwright SP STL
91 Hayden Wesneski SP CHC
92 Mike Clevinger SP CWS
93 Taijuan Walker SP PHI
94 Martin Perez SP TEX
95 Noah Syndergaard SP LAD
96 Sean Manaea SP SF
97 Mike Soroka SP ATL
98 Eduardo Rodriguez SP DET
99 Shintaro Fujinami SP OAK
100 Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
101 Josiah Gray SP WSH

