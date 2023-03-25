Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 101 starting pitchers for 2023 MLB season

Baseball season is upon us. Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 30, which means it is time to start firing up redraft fantasy baseball leagues. We are doing a series of rankings articles, and this one will focus on starting pitchers.

League formats come in all shapes and sizes, but for our rankings, we are assuming you get nine pitcher spots mixed between starters and relievers. This means that you need to have some strategy figured out when you approach the position. Typically, I try to alternate position players with pitchers, but depending on your format, you may want to lean more toward starters versus a mix with relievers.

The top player overall, and the top pitcher, for my rankings, is Shohei Ohtani. He is coming off a dominant World Baseball Classic and continues to look like arguably the best baseball player in the world. It is important to know how your league is handling Ohtani. If you join a random like on ESPN or Yahoo, you will draft Ohtani once, and he will have SP and DH eligibility. Your home league may split him into Ohtani, the pitcher and Ohtani, the hitter.

You will find familiar names at the top of the rankings. The reigning Cy Young winners, Sandy Alcantara and Justin Verlander, are in the top six. Spencer Strider is starting the season as both a starter and reliever on ESPN.com, but the reliever positional availability could drop off as he begins the season.

Nestor Cortes is likely to miss the start of the season but should get back to the mound fairly quickly. This has just lowered his ranking and made him more valuable in the middle rounds. If you are in a bind, think about which pitchers are likely to get run support. Even if their ERA suffers from giving up some runs each appearance, if they have upside to getting that important win stat, it could be worth it.

Late-round pitchers that I like this year include Grayson Rodriguez, Patrick Sandoval, Dustin May, Merrill Kelly and Carlos Carrasco.

2023 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 101 starting pitchers