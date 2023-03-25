David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

A matchup of two ultra talented super-middleweights takes place this weekend as Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) and David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) face-off at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25. The WBC interim super middleweight title is on the line and the fight will be available on Showtime PPV.

Benavidez is a knockout maestro, entering this bout on a three-fight winning streak, all three victories by TKO. He has an unblemished record of 26 wins, with 23 of those coming by knockout. Last May he finished David Lemieux in the third round with an impressive barrage of punches. Benavidez fires with precision and speed as he is considered one of the most feared super middleweights in boxing.

Plant enters this fight fresh off a 9th round knockout of Anthony Direll back in October 2022. Prior to that bout, he suffered his first professional loss to Canelo Alvarez, as he was stunned in the 11th round and lost via TKO. Despite that shortcoming, Plant demonstrated to the boxing world he could stand toe-to-toe with the best and hold his own.

Benavidez comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -330 favorite while Plant is a +250 underdog.

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant round-by-round results

