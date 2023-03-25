How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 40

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League for Matchday 40 Saturday. The club is in a great position to achieve promotion and is now three points ahead of Notts County with a game in hand. Here’s a look at how fans can tune into Saturday’s contest.

Wrexham AFC vs. York City

Date: Saturday, March 25

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham have been flying in league play, winning their last three and four of their last five. They have a +62 goal differential, which is the best in the league. If Wrexham can keep winning, they’ll be able to survive any setback they could possibly have in the rematch with Notts County later in the season.

York City are hoping to spoil Wrexham’s party and have won two of their last three league matches. Although they sit 18th in the table, this recent form will mean Wrexham will get a decent test.

When the two sides met earlier this season, the match ended in a 1-1 draw with York City scoring in stoppage time to prevent Wrexham from taking all three points.