Trae Young, De’Aaron Fox, James Harden headline NBA injury report for Saturday, March 25

There are six games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with just one nationally televised contest on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 25
Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks
Tyrese Haliburton (injury management) - TBD
Haliburton played Friday, so we’ll see if the Pacers sit him here against Atlanta.
Trae Young (calf) - questionable
De’Andre Hunter (knee) - questionable
Dejounte Murray (illness) - available
If Young sits, Murray will take on a bigger role in this offense. If Hunter is out, look for Bogdan Bogdanovic to be a more impactful player in this game from the perimeter.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat
Seth Curry (personal) - OUT
Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris and Cam Thomas gain some value with Curry out.
Kyle Lowry (knee) - questionable
This is starting to get annoying, as Lowry has been able to suit up for quite some time now. However, Gabe Vincent continues to see significant run in Miami’s rotation.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets
Khris Middleton (injury management) - expected to play
Jae Crowder (calf) - TBD
Middleton sat Friday, likely so he could play in this game. With him back, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton will likely see less looks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday did not get a ton of minutes in Friday’s blowout win, so they should both be good on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns
Joel Embiid (calf) - TBD
James Harden (Achilles) - TBD
Embiid is more likely to suit up here. There’s a chance Harden returns but Doc Rivers said Monday is a more likely spot for the guard to come back. It’ll likely be Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton and Georges Niang in the backcourt for Philly again.
Deandre Ayton (hip) - OUT
Devin Booker (injury management) - TBD
Chris Paul (injury management) - TBD
Landry Shamet (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how the Suns play this on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings
Jordan Clarkson (finger) - TBD
Lauri Markkanen (hand) - TBD
Utah is tanking, so don’t expect Clarkson or Markkanen to have big roles even if they are available to play.
De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) - TBD
Domantas Sabonis (injury management) - TBD
Fox hurt his hamstring in Friday’s game, so his status is truly up in the air. Sabonis is likely to play but there’s a chance he gets a breather in this one.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Trey Murphy (toe) - questionable
If Murphy is out, Herbert Jones and Naji Marshall will be bigger role players in New Orleans’ offense.