Trae Young, De’Aaron Fox, James Harden headline NBA injury report for Saturday, March 25

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Saturday, March 25 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Hawks v Minnesota Timberwolves
Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter of the game at Target Center on March 22, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Hawks 125-124.
There are six games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with just one nationally televised contest on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 25

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Tyrese Haliburton (injury management) - TBD

Haliburton played Friday, so we’ll see if the Pacers sit him here against Atlanta.

Trae Young (calf) - questionable
De’Andre Hunter (knee) - questionable
Dejounte Murray (illness) - available

If Young sits, Murray will take on a bigger role in this offense. If Hunter is out, look for Bogdan Bogdanovic to be a more impactful player in this game from the perimeter.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat

Seth Curry (personal) - OUT

Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris and Cam Thomas gain some value with Curry out.

Kyle Lowry (knee) - questionable

This is starting to get annoying, as Lowry has been able to suit up for quite some time now. However, Gabe Vincent continues to see significant run in Miami’s rotation.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets

Khris Middleton (injury management) - expected to play
Jae Crowder (calf) - TBD

Middleton sat Friday, likely so he could play in this game. With him back, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton will likely see less looks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday did not get a ton of minutes in Friday’s blowout win, so they should both be good on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns

Joel Embiid (calf) - TBD
James Harden (Achilles) - TBD

Embiid is more likely to suit up here. There’s a chance Harden returns but Doc Rivers said Monday is a more likely spot for the guard to come back. It’ll likely be Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton and Georges Niang in the backcourt for Philly again.

Deandre Ayton (hip) - OUT
Devin Booker (injury management) - TBD
Chris Paul (injury management) - TBD
Landry Shamet (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Suns play this on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings

Jordan Clarkson (finger) - TBD
Lauri Markkanen (hand) - TBD

Utah is tanking, so don’t expect Clarkson or Markkanen to have big roles even if they are available to play.

De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) - TBD
Domantas Sabonis (injury management) - TBD

Fox hurt his hamstring in Friday’s game, so his status is truly up in the air. Sabonis is likely to play but there’s a chance he gets a breather in this one.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Trey Murphy (toe) - questionable

If Murphy is out, Herbert Jones and Naji Marshall will be bigger role players in New Orleans’ offense.

