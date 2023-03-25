Trae Young, De’Aaron Fox, James Harden headline NBA injury report for Saturday, March 25

There are six games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with just one nationally televised contest on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 25

Tyrese Haliburton (injury management) - TBD

Haliburton played Friday, so we’ll see if the Pacers sit him here against Atlanta.

Trae Young (calf) - questionable

De’Andre Hunter (knee) - questionable

Dejounte Murray (illness) - available

If Young sits, Murray will take on a bigger role in this offense. If Hunter is out, look for Bogdan Bogdanovic to be a more impactful player in this game from the perimeter.

Seth Curry (personal) - OUT

Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris and Cam Thomas gain some value with Curry out.

Kyle Lowry (knee) - questionable

This is starting to get annoying, as Lowry has been able to suit up for quite some time now. However, Gabe Vincent continues to see significant run in Miami’s rotation.

Khris Middleton (injury management) - expected to play

Jae Crowder (calf) - TBD

Middleton sat Friday, likely so he could play in this game. With him back, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton will likely see less looks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday did not get a ton of minutes in Friday’s blowout win, so they should both be good on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Joel Embiid (calf) - TBD

James Harden (Achilles) - TBD

Embiid is more likely to suit up here. There’s a chance Harden returns but Doc Rivers said Monday is a more likely spot for the guard to come back. It’ll likely be Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton and Georges Niang in the backcourt for Philly again.

Deandre Ayton (hip) - OUT

Devin Booker (injury management) - TBD

Chris Paul (injury management) - TBD

Landry Shamet (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Suns play this on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Jordan Clarkson (finger) - TBD

Lauri Markkanen (hand) - TBD

Utah is tanking, so don’t expect Clarkson or Markkanen to have big roles even if they are available to play.

De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) - TBD

Domantas Sabonis (injury management) - TBD

Fox hurt his hamstring in Friday’s game, so his status is truly up in the air. Sabonis is likely to play but there’s a chance he gets a breather in this one.

Trey Murphy (toe) - questionable

If Murphy is out, Herbert Jones and Naji Marshall will be bigger role players in New Orleans’ offense.