When is the 2023 Final Four? Dates for NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

The 2023 Final Four will take place in Houston starting on Saturday, April 1st.

By DKNation Staff
Houston, TX, USA; General overall view of the NRG Stadium exterior before the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After a season filled with incredible basketball, we’re down to four teams who are ready to battle for the right to be the top team in college basketball.

The Final Four is set to take place on Saturday, April 1st, with a doubleheader of games to set the matchup for the final game. The first game will tip off at 6:09 p.m. on CBS, while the second game will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Last year’s Final Four participants were North Carolina, Duke, Villanova and Kansas. Of those four teams, only Duke and Kansas made it into this year’s NCAA Tournament. Both teams were eliminated in the Second Round of this year’s tournament.

Both the Final Four and national championship games will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas with all three contests airing on CBS.

