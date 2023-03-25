 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where will the 2023 Final Four be? Host city and stadium for Men’s NCAA Championship

Where is the Final Four to be played in 2023? We give you all the details here.

By Henry Palattella
A general exterior view of NRG Stadium during the pre season friendly between Manchester City and Club America at NRG Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

This week, the last four teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament will head to NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas for the Final Four.

The Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will take place on Saturday, April 1, and the national champion will be crowned on Monday, April 3.

The national semifinals doubleheader gets started at 6:09 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the second game tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET. The national championship game will tip-off at 9:20 p.m. on Monday.

The two Final Four matchups and national championship game will air on CBS this year.

Final Four: April 1

This will be Houston’s fourth time hosting in the Final Four. They previously hosted the tournament in 2016 (when Villanova’s Kris Jenkins beat North Carolina at the buzzer), 2011 (when UConn beat Butler) and 1971, when UCLA won its fifth straight NCAA Tournament.

Along with being the home of the Houston Texans, NRG Stadium also holds the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and the Texas Bowl. It’s hosted two Super Bowls, and will also be the home to World Cup matches in 2026.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

View all 359 stories

More From DraftKings Nation