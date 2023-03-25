Where will the 2023 Final Four be? Host city and stadium for Men’s NCAA Championship

This week, the last four teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament will head to NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas for the Final Four.

The Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will take place on Saturday, April 1, and the national champion will be crowned on Monday, April 3.

The national semifinals doubleheader gets started at 6:09 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the second game tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET. The national championship game will tip-off at 9:20 p.m. on Monday.

The two Final Four matchups and national championship game will air on CBS this year.

Final Four: April 1

This will be Houston’s fourth time hosting in the Final Four. They previously hosted the tournament in 2016 (when Villanova’s Kris Jenkins beat North Carolina at the buzzer), 2011 (when UConn beat Butler) and 1971, when UCLA won its fifth straight NCAA Tournament.

Along with being the home of the Houston Texans, NRG Stadium also holds the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and the Texas Bowl. It’s hosted two Super Bowls, and will also be the home to World Cup matches in 2026.