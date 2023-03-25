How and what to watch for No. 9 Miami vs. No. 3 LSU in Elite Eight of 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The Greenville Regional 2 champion in the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament will be crowned on Sunday, March 26 as the No. 3 LSU Tigers will battle the No. 9 Miami Hurricanes. This Elite Eight matchup will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, in Greenville, SC.

Game date: Sunday, March 26

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Spread: LSU -10

Total: 136.5

Moneyline: LSU -540, Miami +420

No. 9 Miami 22-12 (11-7)

First Round: Defeated No. 8 Oklahoma State 62-61

Second Round: Defeated No. 1 Indiana 70-68

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 4 Villanova 70-65

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 49 Overall, 61 Offense, 47 Defense

Leading scorer: Haley Cavinder (12.5 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Lowest seeded team still standing in the tournament

Miami is in the Elite Eight for the first time in program history and made it by knocking off No. 4 Villanova 70-65 in the Sweet 16 on Friday. The Hurricanes jumped all over the Wildcats in the first half and at one point built up a 21-point lead. However, nation-leading scorer Maddy Siegrist and company came storming back to make this a back-and-forth contest down the stretch. In the final minute, Jasmyne Roberts was able to put the Canes back on top with a three-point play and her and Haley Cavinder were able to sink their free throws to seal the win.

No. 3 LSU 31-2 (15-1 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Hawai’i 73-50

Second Round: Defeated No. 6 Michigan 66-42

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 2 Utah 66-63

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 3 Overall, 5 Offense, 5 Defense

Leading scorer: Angel Reese (23.5 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Have held each tournament opponent to under 40% shooting.

LSU was able to edge No. 2 Utah in a tough 66-63 battle on Friday to advance to its first Elite Eight appearance since 2008. The two teams stayed within striking distance of each other for the entire game as the Sweet 16 matchup came down to the wire. Stepping to the line trailing by one with four seconds left, Utah’s Jenna Johnson had a chance to give the Utes the lead or at least tie but missed both free throws. After being fouled, LSU’s Alexis Morris was able to sink both of her free throws to seal it for the Tigers.