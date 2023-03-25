How and what to watch for No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 2 Iowa in Elite Eight of 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The Seattle Regional 4 champion in the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament will be crowned on Sunday, March 26 as the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes will battle the No. 5 Louisville Cardinals. This Elite Eight matchup will take place at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Game date: Sunday, March 26

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Spread: Iowa -5.5

Total: 154.5

Moneyline: Iowa -245, Louisville +205

No. 5 Louisville 26-11 (12-6 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 12 Drake 83-81

Second Round: Defeated No. 4 Texas 73-51

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 8 Ole Miss 72-62

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 20 Overall, 26 Offense, 19 Defense

Leading scorer: Hailey Van Lith (19.5 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Have held last two opponents to under 38% shooting

Louisville has advanced to the Elite Eight for a third straight season and did so by downing No. 8 Ole Miss in a 72-62 victory on Friday. The Cardinals took control of this matchup late in the second quarter and never looked back, holding off the Rebels to pick up the Sweet 16 win. Hailey Van Lith put up 21 points and five rebounds in the win.

No. 2 Iowa 29-6 (15-3 Big Ten)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana 95-43

Second Round: Defeated No. 10 Georgia 74-66

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 6 Colorado 87-77

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 6 Overall, 2 Offense, 48 Defense

Leading scorer: Caitlin Clark (26.9 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Shooting 53.2% from the field in the tournament

Iowa is in its first Elite Eight since 2019 and got here by downing Colorado in an 87-77 victory on Saturday. After trailing by one at the half, the Hawkeyes flipped this game by jumping out on a 15-2 run in the third quarter. From there, they never looked back and are now one win away from their first Final Four appearance since 1993. Caitlin Clark put up 31 points and eight assists in the win.