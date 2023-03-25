How and what to watch for No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 1 South Carolina in Elite Eight of 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The Greenville Regional 1 champion in the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament will be crowned on Monday, March 27 as the No. 2 Maryland Terrapins will battle the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks. This Elite Eight matchup will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, in Greenville, SC.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below.

Game date: Monday, March 27

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

No. 2 Maryland 28-6 (15-3 Big Ten)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Holy Cross 93-51

Second Round: Defeated No. 7 Arizona 77-64

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 3 Notre Dame 76-59

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 9 Overall, 7 Offense, 24 Defense

Leading scorer: Diamond Miller (19.6 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Seventh-best free throw percentage in the nation at 78.9%

Maryland dominated No. 3 Notre Dame in a 76-59 rout on Saturday to advance to its first Elite Eight since 2015. Tied at 44 midway through the third, the Terps stepped on the gas and closed the quarter on a 13-1 run. They continued to pile on in the fourth and extended their stay in Greenville, SC, for another two days. Diamond Miller and Shyanne Sellers both put up 18 points in the win.

No. 1 South Carolina 35-0 (16-0 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Norfolk State 72-40

Second Round: Defeated No. 8 USF 76-45

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 4 UCLA 59-43

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 1 Overall, 1 Offense, 1 Defense

Leading scorer: Zia Cooke (15.3 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Leading the nation in rebounding rate

South Carolina had little issues putting down No. 4 UCLA on Saturday, winning 59-43 in front of a partisan crowd in Greenville, SC. The defending national champions were defensively locked in early, holding the Bruins to just six field goals and 25 points in the first half. The Gamecocks are now just one win away from their third straight trip to the Final Four and fifth appearance in program history.