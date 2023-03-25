How and what to watch for No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech in Elite Eight of 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The Seattle Regional 3 champion in the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament will be crowned on Monday, March 27 as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will battle the No. 1 Virginia Tech Hokies. This Elite Eight matchup will take place at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below.

Game date: Monday, March 27

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

No. 3 Ohio State 28-7 (12-6 Big Ten)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 James Madison 80-66

Second Round: Defeated No. 6 North Carolina 71-69

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 2 UConn 73-61

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 17 Overall, 15 Offense, 36 Defense

Leading scorer: Taylor Mikesell (17.2 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: This is OSU’s first time making the Elite Eight since 1993.

Ohio State clamped down on No. 2 UConn in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, ending the the Huskies’ Final Four/Elite Eight streak with a 73-61 victory. The Buckeyes outscored them 21-9 in the second quarter and that gave them enough cushion to carry them for the rest of the afternoon. Cotie McMahon stepped up with 23 points and five rebounds in the win.

No. 1 Virginia Tech 30-4 (14-4 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Chattanooga 58-33

Second Round: Defeated No. 9 South Dakota State 72-60

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 4 Tennessee 73-64

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 9 Overall, 17 Offense, 12 Defense

Leading scorer: Rickea Jackson (19.5 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: This is the program’s first ever trip to the Elite Eight

Virginia Tech outpaced No. 4 Tennessee in a 73-64 victory in the Sweet 16 on Saturday. The Hokies never trailed in this game and really established separation when outscoring the Lady Volunteers 17-9 in the second quarter. Georgia Amoore went off for 29 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the win.