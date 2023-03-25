Who is South Carolina women’s basketball playing in the Elite Eight of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks continued its dominance during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament on Saturday. They locked in defensively to smother the No. 4 UCLA Bruins and advance to the Greenville Regional 1 finals on Monday.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is South Carolina playing in Elite Eight?

The Gamecocks will face the No. 2 Maryland Terrapins in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament. The game will take place on Monday, March 27 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. This will once again serve as a de-facto home game for SCar, with Greenville being just under two hours away from its campus in Columbia, SC.

South Carolina has played Maryland five times since the 2001-02 season and owns a 4-1 record against the Terrapins during that span. The two teams met in College Park, MD, at the very beginning of this season on November 11, a game that resulted in an 81-56 blowout victory for the Gamecocks. The two teams got into a brief, heated exchange during the game, so we’ll see if any of that bad blood will carry over four months later.