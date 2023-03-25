 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is South Carolina women’s basketball playing in the Elite Eight of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The Gamecocks have won their Sweet 16 matchup and has advanced to the Elite Eight. We take a look at who their next opponent will be in 2023 March Madness.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Greenville Regional Semifinals - South Carolina vs UCLA Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks continued its dominance during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament on Saturday. They locked in defensively to smother the No. 4 UCLA Bruins and advance to the Greenville Regional 1 finals on Monday.

Who is South Carolina playing in Elite Eight?

The Gamecocks will face the No. 2 Maryland Terrapins in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament. The game will take place on Monday, March 27 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. This will once again serve as a de-facto home game for SCar, with Greenville being just under two hours away from its campus in Columbia, SC.

South Carolina has played Maryland five times since the 2001-02 season and owns a 4-1 record against the Terrapins during that span. The two teams met in College Park, MD, at the very beginning of this season on November 11, a game that resulted in an 81-56 blowout victory for the Gamecocks. The two teams got into a brief, heated exchange during the game, so we’ll see if any of that bad blood will carry over four months later.

