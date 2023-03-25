When was the last time UConn Women’s Basketball missed the Final Four?

The 2023 Women’s Final Four will tip off next weekend and a familiar entity won’t be joining the festivities at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The No. 2 UConn Huskies fell to the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes 73-61 in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, officially eliminating them from the NCAA Tournament. That also ending their impressive Final Four streak under head coach Geno Auriemma.

The last time UConn missed the Final Four was in 2007, where it won 32 games throughout the year before being dominated by LSU in a 73-50 loss in the Elite Eight. After that, the Huskies would make 14 consecutive trips to the Final Four and claim six national championships during that span. Their most recent national title came in 2016, with the likes of South Carolina, Stanford, Notre Dame, and Baylor cutting down the nets in recent years.

Saturday’s loss also ended a slightly longer Elite Eight streak for Auriemma’s program. 2005 was the last time the Huskies failed to reach a regional final.