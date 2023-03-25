Who is Florida Atlantic playing in the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls are still dancing, knocking off the No. 3 Kansas State Owls 79-76 in the Elite Eight on Saturday. FAU has now advanced to the Final Four at NRG Stadium in Houston next weekend, their first Final Four appearance in program history.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Florida Atlantic playing in Final Four?

The Owls will face either the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs or the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays in the semifinal round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Saturday, April 1 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The tip-off times will be announced on Sunday afternoon.

FAU has played San Diego State just twice in its program history and is 0-2 in those games. The matchups took place in 2000 and 2002, respectively, and both resulted in blowout home victories for the Aztecs.

As for Creighton, the only time the Owls have played the Bluejays was during the 1999 Nike Classic in Honolulu, Hawai’i during Christmas week. Creighton blew out FAU 66-46.