Who is UConn playing in the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 4 UConn Huskies are still dancing, obliterating the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs 82-54 in the Elite Eight on Saturday to win the West Region. UConn has now advanced to the Final Four at NRG Stadium in Houston next weekend, their sixth Final Four appearance in program history.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is UConn playing in Final Four?

The Huskies will face either the No. 2 Texas Longhorns or the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes in the semifinal round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Saturday, April 1 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The tip-off times will be announced on Sunday afternoon.

UConn has played Texas nine times in program history, owning a 6-3 record in those games. The last time the two teams met was in December of 2015, a 71-66 UConn victory in Austin, TX. The only time they have met in the NCAA Tournament was in 2003, where Texas defeated UConn 82-78 in the Sweet 16.

UConn has played Miami 25 times in program history, owning a 17-8 record in those games. The Huskies and Hurricanes used to meet regularly as members of the Big East before UM departed for the ACC in 2004. The most recent matchup came in November of 2019, an 80-55 Huskies victory in the Charleston Classic.