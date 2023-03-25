Odds for 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play before semifinals

Who needs to wait until next weekend for the Final Four? Not the PGA TOUR! The semifinalists in WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play have been set after two rounds on Saturday that eliminated 12 golfers.

No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 13 Sam Burns will face off in one match on Sunday morning, while No. 3 Rory McIlroy and No. 15 Cam Smith will tee off a few minutes later. The winners of those two will play each other in the finals on Sunday afternoon, while the losers will face off for a third-place finish.

Scheffler is favored to win the first match as the No. 1 overall seed, and McIlroy is the favorite over Young. Scheffler is also the favorite to win the overall tournament at +150.

Here’s a look at the odds to win the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play from DraftKings Sportsbook before the semifinals on Sunday, March 26.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Semifinals Odds

Scottie Scheffler -215 vs. Sam Burns +160

Rory McIlroy -155 vs. Cameron Young +115