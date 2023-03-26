Sunland Derby 2023: Post time, live stream, TV channel, horses running for Kentucky Derby prep race

The Kentucky Derby is a little over a month away and the road to the race continues afoot. The second leg of the pre-Derby series is underway, but there is one last race in the first leg. The Sunland Derby runs on Sunday, March 26 and is the last race offering 50 points to the first-place horse. The remaining second-leg races offer 100 points to the winner.

The Sunland Derby takes place at Sunland Park in New Mexico. It’s a dirt surface and will feature all three-year olds racing 1 1/8 mile. By comparison, the Kentucky Derby is 1 1⁄ 4 miles.

The pre-race favorite is Hard to Figure at 2/1. He is coming off a February second-place finish the 2023 Robert B. Lewis at Santa Anita. His last win came in September at Los Alamitos in the 2022 Capote Stakes. Henry Q follows with 3/1 odds and is coming off back-to-back wins in February. He won the 2023 Mine That Derby at Sunland Park and won the Santa Anita MdnOC.

How to watch 2023 Sunland Derby

Date: Sunday, March 26

Post time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: foxsports.com/live, Fox Sports app

Horses racing + odds

How Did He Do That: 9/2

Low Expectations: 6/1

Henry Q: 3/1

One in Vermillion: 6/1

Hard to Figure: 2/1

Wild On Ice: 20/1

Fort Bragg: Scratched and will instead run at Florida Derby