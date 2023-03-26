What time is the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 26 with the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 68 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours.

Chase Elliot won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in 2021 with a time of 3:07:11, and Ross Chastain won in 2022 at 3:20:57. Elliott will not be running in this year’s race due to injury. Jordan Taylor is starting in his place for this race.

Tyler Reddick is the favorite to win this year’s race, with his odds set at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by William Byron and Kyle Larson at +600. Byron has already won two NASCAR Cup Series races in March and claimed pole position for this weekend’s Grand Prix, with Reddick in the second spot. Austin Cindric follows in at +800, and Chastain and Kyle Busch are +1000.

Starting lineup