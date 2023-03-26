 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Grace McDermott
The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 26 with the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 68 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours.

Chase Elliot won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in 2021 with a time of 3:07:11, and Ross Chastain won in 2022 at 3:20:57. Elliott will not be running in this year’s race due to injury. Jordan Taylor is starting in his place for this race.

Tyler Reddick is the favorite to win this year’s race, with his odds set at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by William Byron and Kyle Larson at +600. Byron has already won two NASCAR Cup Series races in March and claimed pole position for this weekend’s Grand Prix, with Reddick in the second spot. Austin Cindric follows in at +800, and Chastain and Kyle Busch are +1000.

Starting lineup

2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 William Byron 24
2 Tyler Reddick 45
3 Austin Cindric 2
4 Jordan Taylor 9
5 Daniel Suarez 99
6 Alex Bowman 48
7 A.J. Allmendinger 16
8 Erik Jones 43
9 Kyle Busch 8
10 Noah Gragson 42
11 Bubba Wallace 23
12 Ross Chastain 1
13 Kyle Larson 5
14 Christopher Bell 20
15 Joey Logano 22
16 Harrison Burton 21
17 Ty Gibbs 54
18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
19 Chase Briscoe 14
20 Michael McDowell 34
21 Denny Hamlin 11
22 Kimi Räikkönen 91
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Jenson Button 15
25 Martin Truex Jr 19
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Corey Lajoie 7
28 Austin Dillon 3
29 Kevin Harvick 4
30 Brad Keselowski 6
31 Jimmie Johnson 84
32 Chris Buescher 17
33 Josh Bilicki 78
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Conor Daly 50
36 Todd Gilliland 38
37 Cody Ware 51
38 Ryan Blaney 12
39 Aric Almirola 10

