How to watch NASCAR’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix via live stream

We go over how you can watch the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas via live online stream.

By Nick Simon
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Practice Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action this weekend. The Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX, will host the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 26. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox and should last around three. The race consists of 68 laps around the 3.426-mile road racing circuit. The first stage will be 15 laps, second stage 17 laps, and the final stage consisting of the remaining 36 laps.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Tyler Reddick is the pre-race favorite with +350 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He finished fifth in last year’s race and ninth the year before in the inaugural race. William Byron and Kyle Larson follow at +600. Byron claimed pole position for this year’s race. Reddick joins him on the front row. Ross Chastain is the defending race winner and is +1000 to win the race.

2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix live stream

Date: Sunday, March 26
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Starting Lineup

2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 William Byron 24
2 Tyler Reddick 45
3 Austin Cindric 2
4 Jordan Taylor 9
5 Daniel Suarez 99
6 Alex Bowman 48
7 A.J. Allmendinger 16
8 Erik Jones 43
9 Kyle Busch 8
10 Noah Gragson 42
11 Bubba Wallace 23
12 Ross Chastain 1
13 Kyle Larson 5
14 Christopher Bell 20
15 Joey Logano 22
16 Harrison Burton 21
17 Ty Gibbs 54
18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
19 Chase Briscoe 14
20 Michael McDowell 34
21 Denny Hamlin 11
22 Kimi Räikkönen 91
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Jenson Button 15
25 Martin Truex Jr 19
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Corey Lajoie 7
28 Austin Dillon 3
29 Kevin Harvick 4
30 Brad Keselowski 6
31 Jimmie Johnson 84
32 Chris Buescher 17
33 Josh Bilicki 78
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Conor Daly 50
36 Todd Gilliland 38
37 Cody Ware 51
38 Ryan Blaney 12
39 Aric Almirola 10

