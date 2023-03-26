How to watch NASCAR’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action this weekend. The Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX, will host the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 26. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox and should last around three. The race consists of 68 laps around the 3.426-mile road racing circuit. The first stage will be 15 laps, second stage 17 laps, and the final stage consisting of the remaining 36 laps.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Tyler Reddick is the pre-race favorite with +350 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He finished fifth in last year’s race and ninth the year before in the inaugural race. William Byron and Kyle Larson follow at +600. Byron claimed pole position for this year’s race. Reddick joins him on the front row. Ross Chastain is the defending race winner and is +1000 to win the race.

2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix live stream

Date: Sunday, March 26

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Starting Lineup