Miami vs. Texas: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes face off against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns on Sunday. The Midwest region game is taking place in Kansas City with tip-off scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Miami-Texas at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Miami (28-7, 15-5 ACC) took down No. 1 Houston in the Sweet Sixteen after wins over Drake and Indiana. The Hurricanes are led by Isaiah Wong and run a fast-paced offense that catches teams on their heels. Norchad Omier helps out down low on rebounding, adding 10.1 boards per game.

Texas (29-8, 12-6 Big XII) is the highest remaining seed in the tournament after easily dispatching Xavier in the Sweet Sixteen. They also have wins over Colgate and Penn State. They may be playing without Dylan Disu, who suffered a foot injury on Friday against Xavier.

Texas is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 149.5.

How to watch Miami vs. Texas

Date: Sunday, March 26

Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Texas -4, 149.5