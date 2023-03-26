 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SDSU vs. Creighton: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

SDSU and Creighton face off on Sunday in the Elite Eight Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Grace McDermott
Princeton v Creighton Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs face off against the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays on Sunday. The South region game is taking place in Louisville with tip-off scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch SDSU-Creighton at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

SDSU (30-6, 15-3 MWC) took down No. 1 Alabama in a massive upset on Friday. Their defense has been the highlight of their tournament run, as they held the Tide to a 23-point half in the Sweet Sixteen. They also beat Charleston and Furman in the first two rounds.

Creighton (24-12, 14-6 Big East) ended Princeton’s Cinderella run in the Sweet Sixteen after taking down Baylor and NC State. Their two-point shooting has been some of the best in the tournament thus far, led by big man Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Creighton is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 133.5.

How to watch SDSU vs. Creighton

Date: Sunday, March 26
Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Creighton -2, 133.5

