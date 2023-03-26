SDSU vs. Creighton: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs face off against the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays on Sunday. The South region game is taking place in Louisville with tip-off scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch SDSU-Creighton at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

SDSU (30-6, 15-3 MWC) took down No. 1 Alabama in a massive upset on Friday. Their defense has been the highlight of their tournament run, as they held the Tide to a 23-point half in the Sweet Sixteen. They also beat Charleston and Furman in the first two rounds.

Creighton (24-12, 14-6 Big East) ended Princeton’s Cinderella run in the Sweet Sixteen after taking down Baylor and NC State. Their two-point shooting has been some of the best in the tournament thus far, led by big man Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Creighton is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 133.5.

How to watch SDSU vs. Creighton

Date: Sunday, March 26

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Creighton -2, 133.5