Tickets to the 2023 Final Four in Houston are a bargain!

After Duke faced North Carolina at the 2022 Final Four in New Orleans, making for one of the most expensive resale tickets in the history of the event, It may cheaper to get into the Final Four this year than any season in recent memory.

Right now at TickPick, the get-in price for the national semifinals on April 1 at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas is just $213. And yes, that’s with all fees included!

Of the Final Four teams, only UConn is one that has a history with a fan base traveling extensively for NCAA Tournaments. We were with them yesterday in Las Vegas, and while Husky Nation is a real thing, there’s certainly not enough of them to make up for San Diego State, Miami, and Florida Atlantic in the cheap seats.

For those not planning to attend, the semifinal games and national championship can be seen on CBS. But we’ll keep an eye out this week in case you’ve ever wanted to see the national championship in person.

Because it will never be easier than in 2023.