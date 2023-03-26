CONCACAF Nations League standings after Matchday 6

CONCACAF Nations League play continues through the weekend into next week, with four semifinal spots on the line for the teams in League A. Teams in League B and League C are hoping for promotion, so winning those groups will be important even if there are no semifinal spots on the line. Gold Cup qualification will also be settled after Matchday 6.
Here’s a look at the standings heading into Matchday 6.
League A
Group A
Mexico: 2-1-0, 7 points
Jamaica: 1-2-0, 5 points
Suriname: 0-1-3, 1 point
Group B
Panama: 2-1-0, 7 points
Costa Rica: 2-0-1, 6 points
Martinique: 0-1-3, 1 point
Group C
Canada: 2-0-1, 6 points
Honduras: 2-0-1, 6 points
Curacao: 1-0-3, 3 points
Group D
USA: 2-1-0, 7 points
El Salvador: 1-2-0, 5 points
Grenada: 0-1-3, 1 point
League B
Group A
Cuba: 4-0-1, 12 points
Guadeloupe: 3-0-2, 9 points
Antigua and Barbuda: 3-0-2, 9 points
Barbados: 0-0-5, 0 points
Group B
Haiti: 4-1-0, 13 points
Guyana: 3-0-2, 9 points
Bermuda: 1-1-3, 4 points
Montserrat: 1-0-4, 3 points
Group C
Nicaragua: 4-1-0, 13 points
Trinidad and Tobago: 4-0-1, 12 points
Bahamas: 1-0-4, 3 points
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: 0-1-4, 1 point
Group D
French Guiana: 3-2-0, 11 points
Guatemala: 3-1-1, 10 points
Dominican Republic: 1-2-2, 5 points
Belize: 0-1-4, 1 point
League C
Group A
Bonaire: 3-1-1, 10 points
Sint Maarten: 2-2-1, 8 points
Turks and Caicos: 2-0-3, 6 points
US Virgin Islands: 1-1-3, 4 points
Group B
Saint Kitts and Nevis: 2-1-0, 7 points
Aruba: 1-1-1, 4 points
Saint Martin: 0-2-2, 2 points
Group C
Saint Lucia: 3-0-0, 9 points
Dominica: 0-2-1, 2 points
Anguilla: 0-2-2, 2 points
Group D
Puerto Rico: 3-0-0, 9 points
Cayman Islands: 0-2-1, 2 points
British Virgin Islands: 0-2-2, 2 points