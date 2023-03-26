 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CONCACAF Nations League standings after Matchday 6

Here’s how the Nations League standings are looking like after Matchday 6.

By Chinmay Vaidya
United States v Grenada: Group D - CONCACAF Nations League
Christian Pulisic of the United States moves towards the box during a Concacaf Nations League game between Grenada and USMNT at Kirani James Athletic Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Saint Georges, Grenada.
Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

CONCACAF Nations League play continues through the weekend into next week, with four semifinal spots on the line for the teams in League A. Teams in League B and League C are hoping for promotion, so winning those groups will be important even if there are no semifinal spots on the line. Gold Cup qualification will also be settled after Matchday 6.

Here’s a look at the standings heading into Matchday 6.

League A

Group A

Mexico: 2-1-0, 7 points
Jamaica: 1-2-0, 5 points
Suriname: 0-1-3, 1 point

Group B
Panama: 2-1-0, 7 points
Costa Rica: 2-0-1, 6 points
Martinique: 0-1-3, 1 point

Group C
Canada: 2-0-1, 6 points
Honduras: 2-0-1, 6 points
Curacao: 1-0-3, 3 points

Group D

USA: 2-1-0, 7 points
El Salvador: 1-2-0, 5 points
Grenada: 0-1-3, 1 point

League B

Group A

Cuba: 4-0-1, 12 points
Guadeloupe: 3-0-2, 9 points
Antigua and Barbuda: 3-0-2, 9 points
Barbados: 0-0-5, 0 points

Group B

Haiti: 4-1-0, 13 points
Guyana: 3-0-2, 9 points
Bermuda: 1-1-3, 4 points
Montserrat: 1-0-4, 3 points

Group C

Nicaragua: 4-1-0, 13 points
Trinidad and Tobago: 4-0-1, 12 points
Bahamas: 1-0-4, 3 points
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: 0-1-4, 1 point

Group D

French Guiana: 3-2-0, 11 points
Guatemala: 3-1-1, 10 points
Dominican Republic: 1-2-2, 5 points
Belize: 0-1-4, 1 point

League C

Group A

Bonaire: 3-1-1, 10 points
Sint Maarten: 2-2-1, 8 points
Turks and Caicos: 2-0-3, 6 points
US Virgin Islands: 1-1-3, 4 points

Group B

Saint Kitts and Nevis: 2-1-0, 7 points
Aruba: 1-1-1, 4 points
Saint Martin: 0-2-2, 2 points

Group C

Saint Lucia: 3-0-0, 9 points
Dominica: 0-2-1, 2 points
Anguilla: 0-2-2, 2 points

Group D

Puerto Rico: 3-0-0, 9 points
Cayman Islands: 0-2-1, 2 points
British Virgin Islands: 0-2-2, 2 points

More From DraftKings Nation