CONCACAF Nations League standings after Matchday 6

CONCACAF Nations League play continues through the weekend into next week, with four semifinal spots on the line for the teams in League A. Teams in League B and League C are hoping for promotion, so winning those groups will be important even if there are no semifinal spots on the line. Gold Cup qualification will also be settled after Matchday 6.

Here’s a look at the standings heading into Matchday 6.

League A

Group A

Mexico: 2-1-0, 7 points

Jamaica: 1-2-0, 5 points

Suriname: 0-1-3, 1 point

Group B

Panama: 2-1-0, 7 points

Costa Rica: 2-0-1, 6 points

Martinique: 0-1-3, 1 point

Group C

Canada: 2-0-1, 6 points

Honduras: 2-0-1, 6 points

Curacao: 1-0-3, 3 points

Group D

USA: 2-1-0, 7 points

El Salvador: 1-2-0, 5 points

Grenada: 0-1-3, 1 point

League B

Group A

Cuba: 4-0-1, 12 points

Guadeloupe: 3-0-2, 9 points

Antigua and Barbuda: 3-0-2, 9 points

Barbados: 0-0-5, 0 points

Group B

Haiti: 4-1-0, 13 points

Guyana: 3-0-2, 9 points

Bermuda: 1-1-3, 4 points

Montserrat: 1-0-4, 3 points

Group C

Nicaragua: 4-1-0, 13 points

Trinidad and Tobago: 4-0-1, 12 points

Bahamas: 1-0-4, 3 points

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: 0-1-4, 1 point

Group D

French Guiana: 3-2-0, 11 points

Guatemala: 3-1-1, 10 points

Dominican Republic: 1-2-2, 5 points

Belize: 0-1-4, 1 point

League C

Group A

Bonaire: 3-1-1, 10 points

Sint Maarten: 2-2-1, 8 points

Turks and Caicos: 2-0-3, 6 points

US Virgin Islands: 1-1-3, 4 points

Group B

Saint Kitts and Nevis: 2-1-0, 7 points

Aruba: 1-1-1, 4 points

Saint Martin: 0-2-2, 2 points

Group C

Saint Lucia: 3-0-0, 9 points

Dominica: 0-2-1, 2 points

Anguilla: 0-2-2, 2 points

Group D

Puerto Rico: 3-0-0, 9 points

Cayman Islands: 0-2-1, 2 points

British Virgin Islands: 0-2-2, 2 points