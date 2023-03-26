Which teams are in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals?

Group stage play in the CONCACAF Nations League will wrap up Tuesday but one semifinalist will be confirmed Sunday evening when Mexico and Jamaica face off. Here’s a look at which teams are in contention for the semifinals and where things stand in the group stage.

Only teams in League A will make it to the semifinal round. The winner from each group in League A will advance to the semifinal round. Teams in League B and C are in contention for promotion and Gold Cup spots but won’t participate in the semifinal round.

Who is in CONCACAF Nations League semifinals?

Teams qualified: NONE

Group A

Mexico and Jamaica are the only teams in contention for the semifinal spot. Mexico can get in with a win or a draw over Jamaica, while Jamaica need a win to advance.

Group B

Panama and Costa Rica will play Tuesday for a semifinal spot. Panama can get in with a win or a draw, while Costa Rica must win to advance.

Group C

Canada and Honduras are tied on points heading into the final match Tuesday. The winner will advance to the semifinals. If the teams draw, Canada will advance due to superior goal differential.

Group D

USA will play El Salvador Monday for a chance at the semifinals. USA can get in with a win or draw. El Salvador can get in with a win.