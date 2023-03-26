Breaking down public betting splits for Sunday’s Elite 8 NCAA Tournament matchups

Despite not having any No. 1 seeds, this year’s Elite Eight is still filled with intrigue. After a strong opening to the round on Saturday, the Elite Eight will come to a close Sunday when No. 5 San Diego State takes on No. 6 Creighton, and No. 5 Miami takes on No. 2 Texas. Both games will air on CBS, and the winners will head to the Final Four next weekend in Houston, Texas.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting Saturday’s Elite Eight matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 5 San Diego State

Spread: Creighton -2.5

Total: 135

Moneyline: Creighton -130, San Diego State +110

Creighton currently leads the betting on the spread but not by much, as 51% of the bets and 62% of the cash are on them to to cover the 2-point spread. That said, the public is currently leaning towards San Diego State on the moneyline, as 52% of the cash and 60% of the bets are on the Aztecs to win outright. The public is heavily leaning towards it being a high-scoring affair as evidenced by 77% of the bets and 73% of the cash being on the over.

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 2 Texas

Spread: Texas -4

Total: 149.5

Moneyline: Texas -180, Miami -155

The public is riding with the higher seed, as the Longhorns hold 56% of the cash and 51% of the vote. That advantage is on the moneyline as well, as Texas has 57% of the vote and 56% of the cash. The over sees 59% of the public betting on the teams to score 150+ points, but only 45% of the cash does.