NCAA Tournament men’s basketball TV schedule for Elite 8 on Sunday, March 26

Two tickets are punched to the Final Four, and on Sunday two more will be granted in the regional finals of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

No. 5-seed San Diego State kicks off the slate with a matchup against No. 6 Creighton with a spot in the Final Four on the line. San Diego State knocked off No. 1-seed Alabama on Friday night, while Creighton ended Princeton’s magical run with an 11-point win.

In the nightcap, No. 5-seed Miami takes on No. 2-seed Texas. The Hurricanes blew past No. 1 seed Houston to advance, while Texas dominated No. 3-seed Xavier.

March Madness TV schedule: Sunday, March 26

All times ET

San Diego State vs. Creighton, 2:20 p.m. ET — CBS

Miami vs. Texas, 5:05 p.m. ET — CBS

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Creighton -2.5

Total: 135

Moneyline: Creighton -140, San Diego State +120

Spread: Texas -4

Total: 149.5

Moneyline: Texas -180, San Diego State +155