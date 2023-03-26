 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NCAA Tournament men’s basketball TV schedule for Elite 8 on Sunday, March 26

We take a look at each matchup on the board for today’s March Madness action.

By Henry Palattella
Ryan Kalkbrenner of the Creighton Bluejays celebrates after defeating the Princeton Tigers during the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 24, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Two tickets are punched to the Final Four, and on Sunday two more will be granted in the regional finals of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

No. 5-seed San Diego State kicks off the slate with a matchup against No. 6 Creighton with a spot in the Final Four on the line. San Diego State knocked off No. 1-seed Alabama on Friday night, while Creighton ended Princeton’s magical run with an 11-point win.

In the nightcap, No. 5-seed Miami takes on No. 2-seed Texas. The Hurricanes blew past No. 1 seed Houston to advance, while Texas dominated No. 3-seed Xavier.

March Madness TV schedule: Sunday, March 26

All times ET

San Diego State vs. Creighton, 2:20 p.m. ET — CBS
Miami vs. Texas, 5:05 p.m. ET — CBS

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Creighton -2.5
Total: 135
Moneyline: Creighton -140, San Diego State +120

Spread: Texas -4
Total: 149.5
Moneyline: Texas -180, San Diego State +155

