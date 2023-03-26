Who is the highest seed to reach the Final Four? Has a 15 seed ever made it?

Princeton almost did.

After shocking the world in the first three rounds of the NCAA Tournament, the Princeton Tiger’s Cinderella run ended on Saturday at the hands of the Creighton Blue Jays.

If the Tigers would have advanced, they would have become the first No. 15-seed to make the Final Four, along with being the lowest seed team to ever make a Final Four.

The lowest seed to ever make a Final Four is the No. 11 seed, which has been done five times. LSU was the first No. 11-seed to do it in 1986, and have been followed by George Mason (2006), VCU (2011), Loyola-Chicago (2018) and Gonzaga (2021).

Gonzaga’s trip to the Final Four had some extra drama to it, as the Bulldogs advanced on a buzzer-beater by Jalen Suggs.