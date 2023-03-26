Odds, picks, predictions for AL MVP in 2023 MLB season

Aaron Judge smacked 62 homers for the New York Yankees in 2022, which was enough to run away with the AL MVP award. Can he repeat in 2023? Or will we see a different repeat winner like Shohei Ohtani or Mike Trout step forward? Who are the sleeper options in the mix?

We’ll answer those questions while running through the 2023 AL MVP odds in the following section. All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 AL MVP odds

Favorites

Ohtani, Trout, and Judge are at the top of the list. That’s not surprising. We all know what these guys are capable of when they stay healthy and reach their full potential. Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners is right behind them with the fourth-best preseason odds to win the AL MVP. That is somewhat surprising to some people.

Rodriguez dazzled in his first MLB season last year, hitting .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBI, and 25 stolen bases. If the Seattle outfielder avoids the sophomore slump, he could make a legitimate run at this award.

Sleepers

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays was a trendy pick to win AL MVP last year. It didn’t happen, as his 32 homers and 97 RBIs weren’t enough to make a serious run. However, we need to remember that Vlad Jr. had 48 dingers with 111 RBIs and a .311 average in 2021. If he can regain that form, the AL MVP could be within grasp.

Looking deeper, Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins has +3000 odds to win the award. There’s no doubt that Buxton has the talent to compete for the hardware. He can’t stay healthy for an entire season to submit a complete resume. Is 2023 finally the year? The Twins brought in backup center fielder Michael Taylor while planning to use Buxton at DH more often. That should help. Buxton has smacked 47 homers with 111 runs and 83 RBI across 153 games over the last two years. If he can come close to that in one FULL season, then the MVP votes will follow.

Shohei Ohtani: +190

Mike Trout: +450

Aaron Judge: +500

Julio Rodriguez: +700

Yordan Alvarez: +1100

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +1200

Jose Ramirez: +1500

Rafael Devers: +2000

Corey Seager: +2000

Wander Franco: +2500

Kyle Tucker: +2500

Adley Rutschman: +2500

Byron Buxton: +3000

Bo Bichette: +3500

Carlos Correa: +3500