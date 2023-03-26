Odds, picks, predictions for NL MVP in 2023 MLB season

In 2022, perennial NL MVP runner-up Paul Goldschmidt finally got to the top of the mountain when he won his first NL MVP Award. Here’s a look at this year's odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, along with some thoughts on the odds.

2023 NL MVP odds

Favorites

Juan Soto, Padres +550

Despite recording a career-low .242 batting average last season, Soto still managed to lead baseball in walks (135) while hitting 27 home runs and driving in 62 runs. This year Soto gets a full season in the Padres' loaded lineup after a strong showing in the World Baseball Classic. While Soto may enter the season hampered by a left oblique injury, he’s still one of the best hitters in baseball and should be able to feast in San Diego’s stacked lineup. The 24-year-old has already won a World Series, a batting title and Silver Slugger — all he’s missing is an MVP.

Trea Turner, Phillies +850

If the World Baseball Classic was any indication, this should be an exciting year for Turner, as he slashed .391/.440/1.043 in the tournament with five home runs and 11 RBIs. While things could be a little barren in the Phillies’ lineup early in the season due to injuries to Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins, the new rule changes should allow for Turner to really make an impact with his speed and ability to hit for contact.

Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves +850

A fellow member of the NL East, Acuna received NL MVP votes in his first three years in the Bigs before being hampered by injuries in the last two. Now, Acuna enters the season healthy and ready to make an impact, which could mean trouble for the rest of the National League. Despite not having his legs underneath him last season, Acuna was in the 92nd percentile in exit velocity, expected slugging and hard-hit rate.

Sleepers

Manny Machado, Padres +1500

Machado’s already tallied a third-place and second-place MVP finish in his career; is this the year he finally wins it all? Machado’s cleared the 100 RBI plateau the past two seasons and improved his batting average to .298 last season. He’s got everything you want in a slugger and should have protection in the Padres lineup that has Soto, Xander Bogaerts and Frenando Tatis Jr.

Justin Verlander, Mets +8000

Weirder things have happened, right? While it’s been 12 years since Verlander won an MVP with the Tigers, he’s won a Cy Young in his last two healthy seasons and is coming off a year where he had an ERA below two in 175 innings. Verlander will be a key piece of the Mets rotation, and will likely provide strong start after strong start for a team that will be in the pennant race from the start of the season. There are worse players to take a flier on.

