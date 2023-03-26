Odds, picks, predictions for AL Cy Young award in 2023 MLB season

With reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander gone to NL, there won’t be a repeat champion for this year’s AL Cy Young. Here’s some insight into who could win this year, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
2023 AL Cy Young award odds
Jacob deGrom, Rangers +550
When deGrom’s healthy, he’s one of the best pitchers in baseball. That hasn’t be the case lately, however, as he hasn’t cleared 100 innings in a season since 2019. After finishing last season with a 3.08 ERA in 64 1/3 innings, deGrom signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers in the hopes he’ll be able to reclaim his late 2010’s form when he won back-to-back Cy Young awards in 2018 and 2019. If deGrom’s healthy, he’s an almost guaranteed top-five Cy Young finish, but that’s anything from a guarantee.
Gerrit Cole, Yankees +650
While Cole’s recorded Cy Young votes in five straight seasons, he’s still searching for his first Cy Young win. Last year was the perfect example of Cole’s profile: he racked up strikeouts in bunches (257, which led MLB) while being plagued by the home run ball(33, which led the AL). Cole has the stuff to overpower anyone in baseball, it’s just a matter of if he can command it.
Sleepers
Luis Castillo, Mariners +1700
It’s hard to believe Castillo has never received an Cy Young vote. Although Castillo’s numbers took a bit of a dip when he was traded to Seattle last season — 3.17 ERA in 65 1/3 innings with the M’s compared to a 2.86 ERA in 85 innings with the Reds — he still has a wipeout changeup that pairs perfectly with a fastball that’s in the 93rd percentile in velocity. If Castillo is able to limit the damage off his changeup (batters hit .277 off it last year), then he should be in Cy Young consideration.
Pablo Lopez, Twins +4000
Last year, Lopez looked like one of the best pitchers in baseball during the first two months of the season, as he finished May with a sparkling 1.83 ERA in 59 innings. Even if he tailed off as the season went on (he finished with a 4.69 ERA over the final four months of the season), Lopez has proven that he has dominant stuff — it’s just a matter of consistency.
Jacob deGrom: +550
Gerrit Cole: +650
Alek Manoah: +800
Dylan Cease: +900
Shane Bieber: +950
Carlos Rodon: +1000
Shohei Ohtani: +1200
Shane McClanahan: +1200
Framber Valdez: +1500
Robbie Ray: +1600
Kevin Gausman: +1600
Luis Castillo: +1700
Logan Gilbert: +1800
Christian Javier: +1800
Triston McKenzie: +2200
Lance McCullers: +3000