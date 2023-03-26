Odds, picks, predictions for NL Cy Young award in 2023 MLB season

After spending three years teasing the baseball world with his potential, Miami Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara put it all together last season, going 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA in a league-leading 228 2/3 innings to win the National League Cy Young. With Opening Day less than a week away, we’re taking a look at this year’s NL Cy Young winner odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, which have a familiar face at the top.

2023 NL Cy Young award odds

Sandy Alcantara, Marlins +450

As mentioned above, Alcantara had a dazzling 2022 campaign, as he rode an electric fastball (96th percentile in velocity), dominant changeup (.145 batting average against) and wicked breaking balls (94th percentile in chase rate) to a Cy Young win. He opens the season as the betting favorite and is looking to become the first repeat NL Cy Young winner since Jacob deGrom in 2018 and ‘19.

Corbin Burnes, Brewers +550

After winning the Cy Young in 2021, Burnes took a step back (by his standards) in 2022, going 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA in 202 innings. Burnes should enter this year with extra motivation, as he lost his salary arbitration hearing with the Brewers and said he felt hurt by how the process went. Last week, Burnes dumped CAA as his agency and signed with Scott Boras, an agent known for getting players paid in free agency. Burnes has a payday waiting for him this offseason and would have a chance to cash in even more if he enters off the back of a Cy Young win.

Sleepers

Joe Musgrove, Padres +2200

Although Musgrove will likely miss the first week of the season while he recovers from a broken toe, it shouldn’t take long for him to ramp up to his normal regular-season form. Musgrove was a breakout star last season, going 11-7 with a 2.93 ERA in 181 innings to earn his first All-Star game appearance. He should easily eclipse those numbers this year.

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers +5000

He may not be the Kershaw of old, but the Dodgers ace can still pitch. An All-Star last season, Kershaw had a 2.28 ERA in 126 1/3 innings while missing two months of the season with back injuries. While Kershaw will probably have a stint or two on the injured list this season because of his back, he’s still dominant and should be the anchor of the Dodgers’ rotation. In 2021, Burnes won the NL Cy Young with 167 innings pitched, which is the lowest amount by a starter that’s won a Cy Young. If Kershaw can clear that plateau, he’ll have as good a chance as any to win the Cy Young.

