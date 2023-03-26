Odds, picks, predictions for NL Rookie of the Year in 2023 MLB season

Despite playing in just 114 games last season, Atlanta’s Michael Harris won NL Rookie of the Year thanks to his electric bat, speed and glove. Here’s a look at who could win the award this year, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NL Rookie of the Year odds

Favorites

Jordan Walker, Cardinals +360

St. Louis’ top prospect, Walker should make his Major League debut soon even if he doesn’t break camp with the Cardinals. Walker’s hit everything in sight this spring (.295/306/.525, 3 HR, 9 RBIs) and there’s now an open spot on the Cardinals’ infield with Paul DeJong’s injury. Walker’s the favorite to win Rookie of the Year and for good reason.

Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks +400

Carroll's short stint with the Diamondbacks impressed the organization so much they signed him to an eight-year, $100 million deal in the offseason. Despite only playing in 32 games last year, Carroll was worth 1.1 WAR and hit .260 with four home runs and 14 RBIs. He’s one of the fastest players in the Majors and should feast on the base paths this season thanks to the new rule changes.

Sleeper

Eury Perez, Marlins +7500

Another great pitching prospect produced by the Marlins, Perez should make his Major League debut this season, and it will be appointment viewing when he does. The No. 13 prospect in baseball, Perez’s 6-foot-8 frame towers on the mound, and has a fastball that sits between 94 and 97 mph. While there might be other prospects who will get more time in the Majors than him, he has the stuff to make up for lost time quickly.

Andrew Painter: +1100

Ezequiel Tovar: +1200

Elly De La Cruz: +1500

Matt Mervis: +1700

Francisco Alvarez: +1800

Brett Baty: +1900

Spencer Steer: +2000