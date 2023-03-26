Mexico vs. Jamaica live stream: How to watch CONCACAF Nations League via live stream

Group A in the CONCACAF Nations League will wrap up Sunday evening when Mexico and Jamaica take the pitch. Jamaica need a win to top the group and advance to the Nations League semifinal round, while Mexico can get in with a win or draw. Here’s how fans can take in Sunday’s action.

Mexico vs. Jamaica

Date: Sunday, March 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: TUDN

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Mexico have been dominant defensively in this competition, allowing just one goal in three matches. El Tri are coming off a strong 2-0 victory over Suriname and will need only one point to advance to the semifinal round. This is a new-look Mexico squad compared to the World Cup roster, but El Tri are proving to be just as effective.

Jamaica played Mexico to a 1-1 draw in their previous meeting in the Nations League last summer. This team has not been in good form of late, going 0-1-2 in its last three international matches. Jamaica do have some firepower with five goals in this competition but the recent run of form will not inspire confidence.