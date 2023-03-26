 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mexico vs. Jamaica live stream: How to watch CONCACAF Nations League via live stream

Mexico meets Jamaica in Matchday 6 of the Nations League. We break down how to watch the match.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Mexico v Suriname - Concacaf Nations League
Rodolfo Pizarro of Mexico controls the ball during the match between Mexico and Suriname as part of the CONCACAF Nations League at Corona Stadium on June 11, 2022 in Torreon, Mexico.
Photo by Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images

Group A in the CONCACAF Nations League will wrap up Sunday evening when Mexico and Jamaica take the pitch. Jamaica need a win to top the group and advance to the Nations League semifinal round, while Mexico can get in with a win or draw. Here’s how fans can take in Sunday’s action.

Mexico vs. Jamaica

Date: Sunday, March 26
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: TUDN
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Mexico have been dominant defensively in this competition, allowing just one goal in three matches. El Tri are coming off a strong 2-0 victory over Suriname and will need only one point to advance to the semifinal round. This is a new-look Mexico squad compared to the World Cup roster, but El Tri are proving to be just as effective.

Jamaica played Mexico to a 1-1 draw in their previous meeting in the Nations League last summer. This team has not been in good form of late, going 0-1-2 in its last three international matches. Jamaica do have some firepower with five goals in this competition but the recent run of form will not inspire confidence.

