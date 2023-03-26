Mexico vs. Jamaica: Picks, predictions, how to watch CONCACAF Nations League match

Mexico and Jamaica will wrap up CONCACAF Nations League play in Group A when the two sides meet Sunday evening. Mexico can advance to the semifinals of the Nations League with a win or draw, while Jamaica will need a win to get through to the next round.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mexico vs. Jamaica

Date: Sunday, March 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TUDN

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Mexico: -400

Draw: +450

Jamaica: +800

Moneyline pick: Mexico -400

There’s some intrigue on the draw at +450, especially since these sides did draw last summer in Nations League play. However, Jamaica have been awful in international play lately with a 0-1-2 record in their last three matches.

On the flip side, Mexico are coming off a strong 2-0 showing against Suriname and have anchored in defensively. El Tri have only allowed one goal in Nations League play, and it was to Jamaica last summer. Don’t expect Mexico to surrender much here in a clinching match.

Take El Tri to get all three points here. Taking Mexico -1.5 at -130 provides more value for those who feel the -400 moneyline odds don’t offer much of a payout.