Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, March 26

We have a ten game NBA slate and seemingly endless player prop options to sift through for Sunday, March 26. Let’s narrow down some of those choices by looking at the top streaks, matchups, and overall prop numbers of the day.

Here are three NBA player props that stand out for Sunday’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spencer Dinwiddie over 8.5 assists vs. Magic (-145)

Dinwiddie has been an assist machine lately, going over 8.5 dimes in seven of his last eight games. He’s averaging 11.0 assists per contest over that span. This prop has significant juice to the over, but the matchup looks good enough for Dinwiddie to keep doing his thing. The Magic have allowed the seventh-most assists per game to the point guard position. Take the over.

Jakob Poeltl over 24.5 points + rebounds vs. Wizards (-115)

Poeltl has been on a roll since joining the Toronto Raptors in early February. He hasn’t let up in recent games either, racking up more than 24.5 combined points and rebounds in four of his last five games. Similar to the prop before this, the matchup corresponds nicely. Poeltl will face a Wizards team that allows the seventh-most points per game to the center position. Look for the Toronto big man to post another solid line on Sunday.

Rudy Gobert to record a double-double vs. Warriors (-110)

I was surprised to see tame -110 odds for this prop. Gobert is a double-double machine, and that didn’t stop with teammate Karl-Anthony Towns rejoining the lineup in the last game. Gobert still came through with 12 points and 12 boards on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Towns is questionable, but I believe Gobert will get his double-double whether Towns takes the court or not. The matchup looks nice, as the Golden State Warriors play at the fastest pace in the league while allowing the 10th most points to centers and ranking 22nd in rebound rate.