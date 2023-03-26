NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, March 26

There are ten games on tap for Sunday, March 26 with plenty of NBA injuries to consider. That can make DFS value plays a bit more difficult to find. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Delon Wright, Washington Wizards, $4,800

The Wizards are running up against some injuries, as Bradley Beal, Monte Morris, and Kyle Kuzma have all been ruled out. Wright has absorbed a larger role with Beal sidelined the past few games, and his minutes will likely tick up into the 30-35 range with Morris also out. Wright came through with 39 fantasy points in 29 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs last time out, so he’s capable of bringing home solid fantasy value.

Drew Eubanks, Portland Trail Blazers, $4,000

It looks like the Blazers have given up on the season. Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, and Jusuf Nurkic have all been ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That means Eubanks should see around 25 or so minutes for Portland. He has posted at least 27 fantasy points in the last two games where he has gone over 25 minutes. That represents solid value for the bargain price tag.

Keita Bates-Diop, San Antonio Spurs, $4,700

The Spurs have plenty of injury questions on Sunday, but we know Jeremy Sochan will not play. Bates-Diop stepped up in his absence last time out, posting 20 points and seven rebounds (31 fantasy points) against the Wizards. He should see around 30 minutes once again tonight for the short-handed (and tanking) Spurs.