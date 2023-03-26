Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Hawks on Sunday

The Atlanta Hawks (37-37) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) on Sunday, March 26. Tip-off from State Farm Arena is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET while airing on NBA TV.

We have a few injury situations to monitor in this one. Atlanta played last night, so there’s a chance it will rest a few players in today’s game. Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter are a few names to watch.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Grizzlies step in as 2-point road favorites. The total is 246.5. Memphis is -135 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is +115.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -2

The Grizzlies have won eight of their last nine games, which includes two victories over the Golden State Warriors and two more against the Dallas Mavericks. In other words, Memphis is playing some inspired basketball. Tonight, the Grizzlies will face an up-and-down Atlanta team that could be resting a few key players while participating in the second leg of a back-to-back. I’ll take the better overall team without the injury questions to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 246.5

Both of these teams know how to score. Atlanta ranks third in points per game and Memphis is ninth. However, the Hawks have fallen under the total in three of their last five games. This is a prime spot to look for an under, as Atlanta is playing on the second leg of a back-to-back. There’s a chance Young will be held out because of that, which would diminish the Hawks’ scoring chances.