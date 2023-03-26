Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Warriors on Sunday

The Golden State Warriors (39-36) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37) in an interesting game when it comes to the Western Conference playoff race. Tipoff on Sunday, March 26 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBATV.

Before we get to the betting info, there are several injury situations to be aware of. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards are both questionable for Minnesota. Towns (calf) made his first appearance since November while scoring 22 points with four rebounds against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Edwards has not played since March 17 after sustaining an ankle injury.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is 239.5. Golden State is -260 on the moneyline while Minnesota is +220.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -6.5

This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone, but the Warriors are a very good team at home. Golden State is 25-11-1 against the spread in the Chase Center this season, which is an outstanding 69.4% cover rate. The Warriors have won and covered nine straight home games while fending off quality teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Even if Minnesota has Towns and Edwards in the lineup, there’s a good chance the Warriors take care of business in this spot. Of course, the Timberwolves would be behind the eight-ball if either of those players is not able to take the court — especially Edwards.

Over/Under: Over 239.5

The Warriors are 5-1-1 to the over in their last seven games against Western Conference opponents. The Timberwolves have been part of some high-scoring matchups lately as well, going over the total in six of their last seven games overall. Both of these teams rank top five in pace and below average in team defensive efficiency. This should be another high-scoring with both teams pushing for a playoff spot.