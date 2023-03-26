Prediction for Miami-Texas in Elite 8 of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The Elite Eight continues into Sunday with an afternoon matchup between the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes and the No. 2 Texas Longhorns with a spot in the Final Four on the line. The game will tip off at 5:05 p.m. ET from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, and can be seen on CBS.

Let’s take a look at the matchup and make a prediction.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -4

Total: 149.5

Moneyline: Texas -180, Miami +155

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 2 Texas Prediction

It could have been an all-time in-state classic if Miami hadn’t taken down No. 1 Houston, but Texas now has to deal with a team that looks very different than the Cougars. Miami’s fast-paced, fast-break-go-lucky offense threw Houston’s slow-paced offense completely off its rhythm, and they get to take on the highest remaining seed.

Texas is favored by four points — the largest spread of any of the Elite Eight games this weekend. The Hurricanes trio of Nijel Pack, Norchad Omier, and Isaiah Wong have been an absolute blur as they blew by Drake, Indiana, and Houston. Pack has averaged 20 points per tournament game, with Wong behind at 17.3. Omier has grabbed 14.6 board per game. Has Miami met their match yet? Perhaps this is it.

The Longhorns beat Xavier with ease on Friday despite losing Big XII Tournament MVP Dylan Disu early in the game. If Disu’s foot injury keeps him out, Texas may be in trouble, as he has added 45 points and 21 rebounds in the tournament. The ‘Horns have an advantage over Miami with points in the paint right now, and even if Disu remains out, Texas’ three-point defense, which has held teams to under 30% overall from the line this tournament, should be able to limit Miami’s three-point-dependent offense (the Canes attempted 25 shots from the perimeter in their most recent game).

Both teams rank in the top 50 in fast break points per game, so we can expect something fast-paced and high-scoring here. Carr will need to stay out of foul trouble for Texas.

Prediction: Texas 83, Miami 79